Sunday 11 April 2021 - 21:23

Turkey Reportedly Freezes $83mln Helicopter Order from Italy After Draghi Calls Erdogan 'Dictator'

According to La Repubblica and Il Fatto Quotidiano, the Turkish authorities are demanding an official apology from the Italian government and are not going to be content with clarifications through diplomatic channels.

The reports emerged after on Thursday, Draghi called the Turkish leader a "dictator" and upbraided his "inappropriate behavior" during a recent visit of top EU officials to Turkey. In a conspicuous mishap, only two chairs were set up for a meeting that featured Erdogan, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The latter was left standing.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu slammed Draghi's remarks as "unacceptable populist rhetoric." Italy's ambassador to Ankara was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry over the situation.

The news outlets said that the Turkish authorities have started to send "threatening signals" since there is no reaction from Rome, Sputnik reported.

Ankara, in particular, has reportedly frozen the deal to buy training helicopters from Italy that was expected to be signed in the coming days. In addition, at least three Italian companies operating in Turkey have also received a notice from the Turkish government, including energy company Ansaldo Energia that builds power plants in Turkey.
