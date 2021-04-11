Libya Starts COVID-19 Vaccination Using Sputnik V

Islam Times - Coronavirus vaccination in Libya using the Russian vaccine 'Sputnik V' began today, Sunday.

The Prime Minister of the Libyan National Unity Government, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, was the first person in the country to receive the Russian vaccine 'Sputnik V'.The vaccination campaign in Libya began as the number of infected cases increased in the country.The Russian vaccine 'Sputnik V' is known as the first coronavirus vaccine in the world.On August 11, 2020, Russia announced the production of a coronavirus vaccine called 'Sputnik V'.Sputnik V vaccine has been used in various countries for more than three months.The Russian Sputnik vaccine is currently registered in almost 60 countries.The Sputnik V vaccine is one of the safest and most effective coronavirus vaccines, according to the prestigious medical journal the Lancet. The effectiveness of this vaccine is 91.6%.