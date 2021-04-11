0
Sunday 11 April 2021 - 22:49

Libya Starts COVID-19 Vaccination Using Sputnik V

Story Code : 926657
Libya Starts COVID-19 Vaccination Using Sputnik V
The Prime Minister of the Libyan National Unity Government, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, was the first person in the country to receive the Russian vaccine 'Sputnik V'.

The vaccination campaign in Libya began as the number of infected cases increased in the country.

The Russian vaccine 'Sputnik V' is known as the first coronavirus vaccine in the world.

On August 11, 2020, Russia announced the production of a coronavirus vaccine called 'Sputnik V'.

Sputnik V vaccine has been used in various countries for more than three months.

The Russian Sputnik vaccine is currently registered in almost 60 countries.

The Sputnik V vaccine is one of the safest and most effective coronavirus vaccines, according to the prestigious medical journal the Lancet. The effectiveness of this vaccine is 91.6%.
Comment


Featured Stories
S. Korea, US Assess N. Korea Has Completed Building New 3,000-Ton Submarine: Sources
S. Korea, US Assess N. Korea Has Completed Building New 3,000-Ton Submarine: Sources
Iran on The Agenda of Austin
Iran on The Agenda of Austin's Visit to Israel
11 April 2021
Yemeni
Yemeni's Ansraullah: Continuation of Yemeni Siege in Holy Ramadan is Inhumane Act
11 April 2021
Canada Sends Frigate to the Middle East
Canada Sends Frigate to the Middle East
11 April 2021
Russian MiG-31 Fighter Jet Intercepts US Aircraft over Pacific
Russian MiG-31 Fighter Jet Intercepts US Aircraft over Pacific
10 April 2021
Saudi Arabia Executes 3 Soldiers for Committing ‘High Treason’
Saudi Arabia Executes 3 Soldiers for Committing ‘High Treason’
10 April 2021
‘Israeli’ Use of Lebanese Airspace to Attack Syria Clear Breach of International Law
‘Israeli’ Use of Lebanese Airspace to Attack Syria Clear Breach of International Law
10 April 2021
Hamas: “Israel’s” Refusal To Cooperate with ICC Act of Arrogance
Hamas: “Israel’s” Refusal To Cooperate with ICC Act of Arrogance
10 April 2021
Syria Urges UNSC to Take Action against Israeli Attacks on Its Soil
Syria Urges UNSC to Take Action against Israeli Attacks on Its Soil
9 April 2021
Merkel Urges Putin To Pull Troops Back from Ukraine Border
Merkel Urges Putin To Pull Troops Back from Ukraine Border
9 April 2021
“Israel” to ICC: We Don’t Recognize You, Won’t Cooperate
“Israel” to ICC: We Don’t Recognize You, Won’t Cooperate
9 April 2021
China Warns US against Destabilizing Taiwan Strait
China Warns US against Destabilizing Taiwan Strait
8 April 2021
Mossad Chief to Washington: Iran The Core of Talks
Mossad Chief to Washington: Iran The Core of Talks
8 April 2021