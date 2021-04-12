0
Monday 12 April 2021 - 08:17

Vandals Attack Mosque in Western France Ahead of Ramadan

Vandals Attack Mosque in Western France Ahead of Ramadan
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin led political criticism of the attack, which comes only days after another mosque was attacked in western France and amid a rising hostility towards Muslim community.

A caretaker and members of the local Muslim community in the city of Rennes discovered the graffiti early Sunday on the walls of the mosque and Islamic cultural center.

They included tags insulting Islam and Prophet MuhammAd (PBUH), references to restarting the Crusades and a call for Catholicism to be made the state religion.

The prosecutor’s office in Rennes has opened an investigation.

Mohammed Zaidouni, president of the local regional council of Muslims, condemned the “obscene phrases.”

“We are the children of the Republic and we find ourselves facing hate, violence and barbarism,” he told AFP.

Darmanin tweeted a message of solidarity Sunday, and said he would be visiting the mosque later in the day.

In the western city of Nantes, the door of a mosque was destroyed by fire on Thursday night.

And on Friday, a 24-year-old neo-Nazi was charged for making threats against the mosque in Le Mans, also in western France.

Abdallah Zekri, president of the National Observatory Against Islamophobia, denounced what he said was the current anti-Islam climate in France.

“Unfortunately, the declarations of certain politicians are only making things worse,” he told AFP.
