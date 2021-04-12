0
Monday 12 April 2021 - 09:20

“Israel” Extends Shin Bet Chief’s Tenure by 4 Months

This vote comes following a report by Yedioth Ahronoth saying that War Minister Benny Gantz opposed attempts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to nominate his confidant, National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, to head the security agency.  

Former Shin Bet director Yakkov Perry denounced the political infighting, saying that "it is a shame the service has fallen into the mess that has been happening over other issues." 

"Unlike [Ben-Shabbat], the two other nominees [current Shin Bet deputy head R. and senior official R.] have never dabbled in politics and their approval will be welcomed," he added.

Perry further underscored: "In addition, it should be noted that the new head of the agency has always served as deputy director beforehand. Ben-Shabbat was not a deputy — with his last role in the agency being in charge of its Southern District."
