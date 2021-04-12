0
Monday 12 April 2021 - 06:36

BAFTA: Palestinian film 'The Present' wins best short film award

By Nur Ayoubi
Story Code : 926730
"The Present" is also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film
"The Present" is also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film

The Present, a movie set in the occupied West Bank and directed by British-Palestinian filmmaker Farah Nabulsi, has won a BAFTA award for best short film.

The award was presented on Saturday at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony. 

The Present is Nabulsi's directorial debut and was co-written with by Palestinian filmmaker and poet Hind Shoufani.

In her acceptance speech, Nabulsi dedicated the award to "the people of Palestine for whom freedom and quality is long, long overdue".

The director later tweeted about her win, writing "Absolutely blown away!!! A BAFTA!!!"
Palestinian politician, activist, and scholar Dr Hanan Ashrawi was among many who took to social media to congratulate Nabulsi on her achievement. 
 
Mabrouk Farah! Well deserved. We are so proud of you. Palestine celebrates with you. نحن نحبك. مبروك. https://t.co/OoM66ZMX5w
— Hanan Ashrawi (@DrHananAshrawi) April 11, 2021
 
Translation: We love you. Congratulations


The Present, which was released on 2 February 2020, focuses on the story of Yusuf and his young daughter, who brave Israeli soldiers and checkpoints in their mission to buy a gift for his wife on their wedding anniversary. 

The film, which was shot over six days in Palestine, opens at an overcrowded Israeli checkpoint, a scene that was filmed on location.

At a panel in the Other Israel Film Festival, Nabulsi said that particular scene was "probably the most rewarding" to make. 
In a testament to the film's raw and honest quality, Nabulsi has highlighted the authenticity of the backdrop of The Present's opening scene.

"The only fiction in that scene is our protagonist, Yusuf. All the other hundreds of Palestinians you see there are actual Palestinians going to work at the crack of dawn."

The news of the film's achievement was celebrated online, with a wave of tweets congratulating Nabulsi and her film, and expressing amazement at the news.

 
Congrats to everyone involved esp @farah_nabulsi and @Lagunadude on the Bafta tonight. Do watch The Present on Netflix, the 20min short film stays with you long after - and so it should. A very human story about love, dignity and impacts of occupation. https://t.co/wkqkX7XGlJ
— NabeelaR (@MsNRuk) April 10, 2021


Well done to @farah_nabulsi and all involved, congratulations on the best short film BAFTA.
The Present is such a powerful film that everyone should find the time to watch it.
It's only 24 mins, and it'll open your eyes. https://t.co/oJxZ9aTrv6
— Hugh Parker 💙 (@hughp1970) April 10, 2021


Omg - #ThePresent, a short film which tells the story of a Palestinian man's struggles to buy his wife a wedding anniversary gift in the West Bank, just won a #BAFTA! 🇵🇸


Mabrouk to @farah_nabulsi & @Hindoisms, this is tremendous news and so well-deserved


pic.twitter.com/52rM006498
— Zahra Hankir (@ZahraHankir) April 10, 2021

 
the present just won the bafta short film award omg !!!!! mabrouk ya falastin 🇵🇸😭❤️
— jia • جيا 🇵🇸 (@weinhaifa) April 10, 2021
THE PRESENT WON A BAFTA OMG
— ‏jana𓂆 (@bleujanx) April 11, 2021

Akinola Davies Jr, director of the short film Lizard ,which was nominated for a BAFTA in the same category as The Present, also acknowledged the win in a tweet, congratulating "the whole team" behind the film.

 
congratulations to @farah_nabulsi and the whole team behind “The Present” on your @BAFTA win, honoured to have shared the category with you & to other nominees @DirectedbyJLR Johnn Addis & Ghada - excited to see everyone grow ❣️❣️ pic.twitter.com/Kj41Gh3Prr
— Akinola 💙 (@akinoladaviesjr) April 10, 2021

 
The effects of the coronavirus pandemic on this year's BAFTA awards were wide-reaching. 
The ceremony, which was delayed by two months, saw some of its attendees appear remotely, while a select few appeared in person at the Royal Albert Hall in London. 
The Present is also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film at the 2021 Oscars, which are set to take place on 26 April.  
The award-winning film can be watched on the online streaming service Netflix
 
 
Source : Middleeasteye
Tagged
The Present
Comment


Featured Stories
Zarif on Natanz Attack: We’ll Revenge from the Zionists
Zarif on Natanz Attack: We’ll Revenge from the Zionists
IMF: Crisis-Ridden Lebanon Needs to Form New Govt., Launch Reforms
IMF: Crisis-Ridden Lebanon Needs to Form New Govt., Launch Reforms
12 April 2021
Hezbollah Deputy SG Terms US Return To JCPOA Great Victory for Iran
Hezbollah Deputy SG Terms US Return To JCPOA Great Victory for Iran
12 April 2021
Vandals Attack Mosque in Western France Ahead of Ramadan
Vandals Attack Mosque in Western France Ahead of Ramadan
12 April 2021
S. Korea, US Assess N. Korea Has Completed Building New 3,000-Ton Submarine: Sources
S. Korea, US Assess N. Korea Has Completed Building New 3,000-Ton Submarine: Sources
11 April 2021
Iran on The Agenda of Austin
Iran on The Agenda of Austin's Visit to Israel
11 April 2021
Yemeni
Yemeni's Ansraullah: Continuation of Yemeni Siege in Holy Ramadan is Inhumane Act
11 April 2021
Canada Sends Frigate to the Middle East
Canada Sends Frigate to the Middle East
11 April 2021
Russian MiG-31 Fighter Jet Intercepts US Aircraft over Pacific
Russian MiG-31 Fighter Jet Intercepts US Aircraft over Pacific
10 April 2021
Saudi Arabia Executes 3 Soldiers for Committing ‘High Treason’
Saudi Arabia Executes 3 Soldiers for Committing ‘High Treason’
10 April 2021
‘Israeli’ Use of Lebanese Airspace to Attack Syria Clear Breach of International Law
‘Israeli’ Use of Lebanese Airspace to Attack Syria Clear Breach of International Law
10 April 2021
Hamas: “Israel’s” Refusal To Cooperate with ICC Act of Arrogance
Hamas: “Israel’s” Refusal To Cooperate with ICC Act of Arrogance
10 April 2021
Syria Urges UNSC to Take Action against Israeli Attacks on Its Soil
Syria Urges UNSC to Take Action against Israeli Attacks on Its Soil
9 April 2021