0
Monday 12 April 2021 - 10:12

IMF: Crisis-Ridden Lebanon Needs to Form New Govt., Launch Reforms

Story Code : 926735
IMF: Crisis-Ridden Lebanon Needs to Form New Govt., Launch Reforms
“The change of direction cannot be done on a piecemeal basis. It requires a comprehensive approach,” said Director of the IMF’s West Asia and Central Asia Department, Jihad Azour, on Sunday.

He stressed that the long-awaited reforms should focus on the financial sector, public finance, governance, corruption, and loss-making utilities that have contributed to a surge in debt.

The crisis in the small Mediterranean country, which has been without a government for months, commenced before the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerated after a massive stockpile of ammonium nitrate, stored unsafely for years, exploded in Beirut’s port in August last year, devastating the port and killing more than 200 people.

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri has so far failed to form a government. The previous government resigned after the colossal explosion last year.

Lebanon is experiencing its worst economic crisis in decades, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, with prices skyrocketing and more than half of the population living below the poverty line.

Lebanon’s economy shrank by 25 percent last year, the IMF said in a report week.

“In (the) absence of a new government that can lead this transformation, it’s very difficult to expect that the situation will in itself improve,” Azour added.

He joined other officials calling for an end to wrangling over the cabinet, as Lebanon’s politicians, since late 2019, have failed to reach an agreement on a rescue plan to unlock foreign cash which Lebanon desperately needs.
Related Stories
IMF secures $430 billion in crisis funding
Islam Times - Facing a stubborn Europe debt crisis and a US economy with indications of stagnation, the International Monetary Fund and World Bank leaders ended the last days of a summit....
Comment


Featured Stories
Zarif on Natanz Attack: We’ll Revenge from the Zionists
Zarif on Natanz Attack: We’ll Revenge from the Zionists
IMF: Crisis-Ridden Lebanon Needs to Form New Govt., Launch Reforms
IMF: Crisis-Ridden Lebanon Needs to Form New Govt., Launch Reforms
12 April 2021
Hezbollah Deputy SG Terms US Return To JCPOA Great Victory for Iran
Hezbollah Deputy SG Terms US Return To JCPOA Great Victory for Iran
12 April 2021
Vandals Attack Mosque in Western France Ahead of Ramadan
Vandals Attack Mosque in Western France Ahead of Ramadan
12 April 2021
S. Korea, US Assess N. Korea Has Completed Building New 3,000-Ton Submarine: Sources
S. Korea, US Assess N. Korea Has Completed Building New 3,000-Ton Submarine: Sources
11 April 2021
Iran on The Agenda of Austin
Iran on The Agenda of Austin's Visit to Israel
11 April 2021
Yemeni
Yemeni's Ansraullah: Continuation of Yemeni Siege in Holy Ramadan is Inhumane Act
11 April 2021
Canada Sends Frigate to the Middle East
Canada Sends Frigate to the Middle East
11 April 2021
Russian MiG-31 Fighter Jet Intercepts US Aircraft over Pacific
Russian MiG-31 Fighter Jet Intercepts US Aircraft over Pacific
10 April 2021
Saudi Arabia Executes 3 Soldiers for Committing ‘High Treason’
Saudi Arabia Executes 3 Soldiers for Committing ‘High Treason’
10 April 2021
‘Israeli’ Use of Lebanese Airspace to Attack Syria Clear Breach of International Law
‘Israeli’ Use of Lebanese Airspace to Attack Syria Clear Breach of International Law
10 April 2021
Hamas: “Israel’s” Refusal To Cooperate with ICC Act of Arrogance
Hamas: “Israel’s” Refusal To Cooperate with ICC Act of Arrogance
10 April 2021
Syria Urges UNSC to Take Action against Israeli Attacks on Its Soil
Syria Urges UNSC to Take Action against Israeli Attacks on Its Soil
9 April 2021