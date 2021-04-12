0
Monday 12 April 2021 - 21:23

EU Voices Concern over Natanz Nuclear Facility Incident

EU Voices Concern over Natanz Nuclear Facility Incident
The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) reported that the Natanz facility had suffered an incident involving its electricity distribution network. AEOI chief Ali Akbar Salehi described the incident as “nuclear terrorism.”

“The EU is aware of this incident. We are very concerned about this information. It is necessary to clarify what happened,” Stano said during a press conference.

“We reject any action that could weaken or neutralize efforts to resolve the Iranian problem. It is necessary to clarify all the circumstances of this incident,” he said, adding that its “important to get facts first” and then decide on the next steps.
