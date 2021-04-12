0
Monday 12 April 2021 - 21:26

Russia Says Nuclear Talks to Continue Despite Natanz Nuclear Attack

Story Code : 926843
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik there is no need to overreact to negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), including the potential lifting of Washington’s sanctions on Iran.

“As for the problematic of sanctions and the issues related to Iran’s return to compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA, these are just elements of the work that is ongoing, there is no need to make a bid deal about it. It was all quite predictable, it was all discussed through different channels at the stage of preparations for the talks in Vienna,” the Russian diplomat assured on Monday.

“There is no reason to worry, we see no special impasse or difficulties, these are regular moments, the sides keep energetically shaping their approaches. We are making a political and intellectual contribution to finding solutions … We believe that the recent events held within the Joint Commission [of the JCPOA], including working groups activities, have confirmed the demand for this new format,” Ryabkov added.
