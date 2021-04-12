Yemenis Launch Multiple Drones at Saudi Targets, including Aramco Refineries

Islam Times - The Yemeni army and allied fighters from Popular Committees launched multiple drone attacks against Saudi targets, including Aramco refineries.

Using 17 drones, including 10 of the Samad-3 type, the Yemeni forces launched a massive attack towards Saudi Aramco refineries in Jubail and Jeddah.According to Al Masirah TV, Yemeni armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree revealed on Monday that the country's forces also attacked Saudi Arabia with two ballistic missiles.He indicated that Aramco's refineries in Jeddah and Jubail were hit with 10 Sammad-3-type drones, and sensitive military sites in Khamis Mushait and Jizan regions were also hit with 5 Qasif-2k-type drones and two Badr 1 ballistic missiles.He added that the offensive started on Sunday evening and that their objectives have been achieved successfully.The Yemeni armed forces reiterated that their operations will continue and intensify as long as the aggression and siege on the Arab country continues.On March 22, Saudi Arabia proposed a comprehensive UN-sponsored ceasefire in Yemen, but the Yemenis insist that Riyadh must first lift the economic blockade of Yemeni ports and airports to show its commitment to the so-called ceasefire.Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a brutal war on Yemen in March 2015. The war was launched to suppress an uprising that had toppled a Riyadh-friendly regime.The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives.The United Nations says more than 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger. The world body also refers to the situation in Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.The Saudi war has also taken a heavy toll on Yemen’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories.