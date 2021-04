Islam Times - Muslim worshipers gathered for Taraweeh (evening) prayers in Indonesia's Depok, West Java on Monday evening (April 12) to mark the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

For Indonesia's Muslim faithful the holy month starts on Tuesday (April 13) and will see many observers abstain from food and drink from dawn until sunset.Transport officials said last week an internal travel ban would come into force during next month's Eid al-Fitr celebrations, in an effort to prevent large-scale transmission of the coronavirus, a transport official said.