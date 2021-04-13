0
Tuesday 13 April 2021 - 11:10

White House Says US Not Involved in Natanz Attack

Story Code : 926936
White House Says US Not Involved in Natanz Attack
“The US was not involved in any manner,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in response to questions.

“We have nothing to add on speculation about the causes or the impacts.”

Iran vowed revenge for what it described as an act of “nuclear terrorism” that caused an electricity outage in one of the production halls at the uranium enrichment plant.

Multiple Israeli media outlets quoted unnamed intelligence sources as saying Israel’s Mossad spy service carried out a successful sabotage operation at the underground complex.

The occupation regime has not formally commented on the incident.

Iran and the global powers described as “constructive” talks last week to salvage the nuclear deal. Talks are expected to resume on Wednesday in Vienna, and Psaki said she expected them to be “difficult and long.”

“We have not been given any indication about a change in participation,” by Iran, she said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Warns US Warships to Steer Clear Of Crimea ’For Their Own Good’
Russia Warns US Warships to Steer Clear Of Crimea ’For Their Own Good’
Iran’s FM Slams EU Sanctions against Iranian Officials
Iran’s FM Slams EU Sanctions against Iranian Officials
13 April 2021
China Urges United States Not to Play with Fire on Taiwan Issue
China Urges United States Not to Play with Fire on Taiwan Issue
13 April 2021
US Occupation Transfers 60 Daesh Terrorists from SDF Militia’s Prisons in Hasaka to Al-Omar Oil Field
US Occupation Transfers 60 Daesh Terrorists from SDF Militia’s Prisons in Hasaka to Al-Omar Oil Field
13 April 2021
A street vendor sells roasted chestnuts in front of a branch of Halkbank in central Istanbul, Turkey, January 10, 2018.
Turkish bank claims immunity from US prosecution in case related to evading Iran sanctions
13 April 2021
Zarif on Natanz Attack: We’ll Revenge from the Zionists
Zarif on Natanz Attack: We’ll Revenge from the Zionists
12 April 2021
IMF: Crisis-Ridden Lebanon Needs to Form New Govt., Launch Reforms
IMF: Crisis-Ridden Lebanon Needs to Form New Govt., Launch Reforms
12 April 2021
Hezbollah Deputy SG Terms US Return To JCPOA Great Victory for Iran
Hezbollah Deputy SG Terms US Return To JCPOA Great Victory for Iran
12 April 2021
Vandals Attack Mosque in Western France Ahead of Ramadan
Vandals Attack Mosque in Western France Ahead of Ramadan
12 April 2021
S. Korea, US Assess N. Korea Has Completed Building New 3,000-Ton Submarine: Sources
S. Korea, US Assess N. Korea Has Completed Building New 3,000-Ton Submarine: Sources
11 April 2021
Iran on The Agenda of Austin
Iran on The Agenda of Austin's Visit to Israel
11 April 2021
Yemeni
Yemeni's Ansraullah: Continuation of Yemeni Siege in Holy Ramadan is Inhumane Act
11 April 2021
Canada Sends Frigate to the Middle East
Canada Sends Frigate to the Middle East
11 April 2021