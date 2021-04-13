White House Says US Not Involved in Natanz Attack

Islam Times - The White House on Monday said it was not involved in a power outage incident at an Iranian nuclear site and declined comment on Tehran’s accusing the Zionist entity of sabotaging the Natanz facility.

“The US was not involved in any manner,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in response to questions.“We have nothing to add on speculation about the causes or the impacts.”Iran vowed revenge for what it described as an act of “nuclear terrorism” that caused an electricity outage in one of the production halls at the uranium enrichment plant.Multiple Israeli media outlets quoted unnamed intelligence sources as saying Israel’s Mossad spy service carried out a successful sabotage operation at the underground complex.The occupation regime has not formally commented on the incident.Iran and the global powers described as “constructive” talks last week to salvage the nuclear deal. Talks are expected to resume on Wednesday in Vienna, and Psaki said she expected them to be “difficult and long.”“We have not been given any indication about a change in participation,” by Iran, she said.