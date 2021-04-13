0
Tuesday 13 April 2021 - 11:16

Disabled Israeli army veteran commits self-immolation

Story Code : 926940
Disabled veteran Israeli soldier Itzik Saidian
Disabled veteran Israeli soldier Itzik Saidian

The ministry said in a statement that the 26-year-old man arrived at the Rehabilitation Department’s offices in Petah Tikva on Monday afternoon with a bottle full of flammable liquid, doused himself with it, and then set himself on fire in the entryway.
The statement added that the ministry’s guards acted to provide him with first aid, using fire extinguishers. They also called rescue services for medical assistance.
The ministry said medics classified the man as being in severe condition and suffering from intense burns, which cover his entire body.
Separately, the Veteran’s Association of the Israeli army said that the man was frustrated at his treatment by authorities.
He had been recognized by the Israeli ministry of military affairs as having 25 percent disability from his PTSD, but had requested 50 percent recognition.
The ministry had refused, saying at least a portion of his illness was due to childhood trauma, not his military service.
The man had been recognized as disabled due to his PTSD following participation in the 2014 Israeli military onslaught on the impoverished Gaza Strip.
Hebrew-language Channel 12 later identified the disabled soldier as Itzik Saidian, who had been interviewed by the television network two years earlier, and talked about his experiences in the Battle of Shuja'iyya, which occurred between Israeli military forces and resistance fighters from the Hamas military wing, Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza City back in July  2014.
He had also pointed to the hardships of getting the recognition of the Israeli ministry of military affairs as a patient with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Data from the Manpower Directorate of the ministry showed earlier this year that about a third of the Israeli soldiers who died last year had committed suicide.
Out of 28 soldiers who died during their compulsory career or reserve service in 2020, nine took their own lives.
The number of Israeli soldiers who died in 2020 was one higher than the number recorded in the preceding year.
Of the nine soldiers who committed suicide, two had reached out to military authorities for help.
Related Stories
Israeli man taken to hospital after self-immolation
Islam Times - An Israeli man is rushed to the hospital in al-Quds (Jerusalem) after attempting to set himself on fire.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Warns US Warships to Steer Clear Of Crimea ’For Their Own Good’
Russia Warns US Warships to Steer Clear Of Crimea ’For Their Own Good’
Iran’s FM Slams EU Sanctions against Iranian Officials
Iran’s FM Slams EU Sanctions against Iranian Officials
13 April 2021
China Urges United States Not to Play with Fire on Taiwan Issue
China Urges United States Not to Play with Fire on Taiwan Issue
13 April 2021
US Occupation Transfers 60 Daesh Terrorists from SDF Militia’s Prisons in Hasaka to Al-Omar Oil Field
US Occupation Transfers 60 Daesh Terrorists from SDF Militia’s Prisons in Hasaka to Al-Omar Oil Field
13 April 2021
A street vendor sells roasted chestnuts in front of a branch of Halkbank in central Istanbul, Turkey, January 10, 2018.
Turkish bank claims immunity from US prosecution in case related to evading Iran sanctions
13 April 2021
Zarif on Natanz Attack: We’ll Revenge from the Zionists
Zarif on Natanz Attack: We’ll Revenge from the Zionists
12 April 2021
IMF: Crisis-Ridden Lebanon Needs to Form New Govt., Launch Reforms
IMF: Crisis-Ridden Lebanon Needs to Form New Govt., Launch Reforms
12 April 2021
Hezbollah Deputy SG Terms US Return To JCPOA Great Victory for Iran
Hezbollah Deputy SG Terms US Return To JCPOA Great Victory for Iran
12 April 2021
Vandals Attack Mosque in Western France Ahead of Ramadan
Vandals Attack Mosque in Western France Ahead of Ramadan
12 April 2021
S. Korea, US Assess N. Korea Has Completed Building New 3,000-Ton Submarine: Sources
S. Korea, US Assess N. Korea Has Completed Building New 3,000-Ton Submarine: Sources
11 April 2021
Iran on The Agenda of Austin
Iran on The Agenda of Austin's Visit to Israel
11 April 2021
Yemeni
Yemeni's Ansraullah: Continuation of Yemeni Siege in Holy Ramadan is Inhumane Act
11 April 2021
Canada Sends Frigate to the Middle East
Canada Sends Frigate to the Middle East
11 April 2021