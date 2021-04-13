0
Tuesday 13 April 2021 - 21:26

Israeli Circles Says Netanyahu Escalating Tensions with Iran to Invest Confrontation in Local Politics

Story Code : 927050
Israeli Circles Says Netanyahu Escalating Tensions with Iran to Invest Confrontation in Local Politics
The Zionist circles considered that Netanyahu wanted to present himself as the unique defender of ‘Israel’ in face of Iran and invest the confrontation with Tehran in the local politics.

The Zionist analysts described the Israeli policy in dealing with the Iranian nuclear program had failed, pointing out that the the monopolized decision-making in Tel Aviv highlights the case of decomposition in the entity.

An accident happened in part of the electricity network of ‘Ahmadi Roshan’ nuclear enrichment facility in Iran’s Natanz on Saturday morning.
