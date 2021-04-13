Natanz Incident Part of US Carrot-Stick Policy against Iran: Senior Analyst

Islam Times - The Sunday sabotage operations at Iran’s nuclear facility in Natanz was part of the pressures exerted on Iran under the carrot and stick policy, senior political analyst Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm said, stressing that capability to produce highly-enriched uranium would reciprocate the US pressures and give Tehran an upper hand in Vienna talks.

“As it was announced, the attack has been carried out by the Zionist regime. Basically, Israel's actions are carried out in coordination with the US and within the framework of the US containment strategy. The US, which has always used the two tools of sanctions and threats, has this time resorted to using the threat tools,” Khoshcheshm said.He added that the Americans are well aware that their sanctions against Iran are not so much effective any more, while their military threats have also lost credibility, and therefore their ally in the region, the Zionist regime, is replacing the US threats with security and terrorist acts.Khoshcheshm said that the US seeks to force Iran to make concessions in Vienna talks and hold negotiations with Washington through the pressure and costs that come through attacks at Natanz nuclear facilities, noting that assassination of prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was also in line with this policy.He stressed that attacks against Iran’s nuclear facilities is a part of the US carrot and stick policy, saying, “They want to have the upper hand by putting pressure on Iran, because the capability to produce 20%-enriched uranium and work on advanced centrifuges have given Iran the upper hand over the Americans, and now at this stage, the US is trying to control Iran’s pressure leverage. Of course, this is not a new thing and it has happened constantly. I believe that the purpose of attacking Iran's nuclear facilities is to force the Islamic Republic to make concessions in the Vienna talks.”Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi announced on Monday that the incident at the nuclear facility in Natanz was an act of sabotage, and further stressed Tehran’s firm resolve to continue uranium enrichment powerfully.“The yesterday (Sunday) incident at Shahid Ahmadi Roshan enrichment facility in Natanz was definitely a sabotage act, and our security bodies have found good clues in this regard,” Salehi said, addressing a ceremony to inaugurate the AEOI’s National Quantum Technology Center.He explained that Shahid Ahmadi Roshan site’s emergency power system came back to operation today, and the main power system will be connected in the next few days.“Enrichment at Natanz will continue powerfully,” Salehi underlined.He added that the incident on Sunday has nothing to do with the incident at the centrifuge assembly center in Natanz last year, noting, “These two incidents are separate."Salehi said that the enemy wants to sow despair and hopelessness in the hearts of the Iranian people but in vain, and added, “In their reports, they have said that our nuclear activities in Natanz have been delayed for 9 months. But, I emphasize that a significant part of the damages inflicted by the enemy's sabotage act will be compensated (soon) and this convoy will not stop moving."An official said on Monday that the Iranian intelligence ministry has identified the person who had caused power outage at the enrichment complex in Iran’s Natanz nuclear installations.“The identity of the person who caused the power outage at one of the halls of Shahid Ahmadi Roshan enrichment complex in Natanz by disrupting the electrical system has been identified,” an informed source at the intelligence ministry told Nour News website, close to Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).“Necessary measures are underway to capture the main person who caused disruption in the power system of Natanz complex,” the official said.The official referred to the report provided by the technical team investigating the accident, and said, “The technical team has determined how the power supply system has been disrupted, and since yesterday, a series of necessary measures have been adopted to recommission the damaged hall.”AEOI Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told FNA on Sunday that an incident took place in a part of the electricity distribution network of Shahid Ahmadi Roshan facility in Natanz, adding, “Fortunately, the incident did not cause any human injuries or pollution.”The spokesman stressed that the causes of the accident are under investigation and further information will be announced later.The Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant, covering 100,000 square meters and built eight meters underground, is one of several Iranian facilities.Salehi said on Sunday that his country reserves the right to act against perpetrators of the recent Natanz incident.“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its right to act against the perpetrators of this heinous move,” Salehi said in reference to the incident that occurred at the electricity network of Natanz nuclear facility.He added that the incident shows the enemies of Iran’s industrial progress have failed to prevent the significant development of its nuclear industry.“The move also indicates the failure of opponents of the Islamic Republic of Iran in recent nuclear talks for the lifting oppressive and cruel US sanctions imposed against the country,” the nuclear official noted.“While condemning this heinous move, the Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the international community and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to deal with perpetrators of this nuclear terrorism,” Salehi stated.Also, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that his country will take due measure against Israel for sabotage against its nuclear activities, adding that Natanz facility will be constructed stronger than before.“Iran will not allow them [Israelis] and will take revenge for these actions on the Zionists,” Zarif said, and stressed that Natanz nuclear facility will continue its work with stronger building and machines.He made the remarks in his meeting with the members of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee on Monday, saying that this act will strengthen Iran's position in the negotiations.The minister stressed the need for proper protection of facilities and nuclear scientists.Zarif said that the Israeli officials had explicitly stated that they would not allow progress in lifting the oppressive sanctions but they will be responded to by further nuclear progress.“The negotiating parties should know that if they used to face enrichment facilities with first-generation machines, now Natanz can be full of advanced centrifuges with multiple enrichment capacities,” he went on to say.