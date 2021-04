Islam Times - A number of Turkish occupation mercenaries were injured in an explosive device blast in al- Nasiriyah area in the vicinity of Ras al-Ayn city, Hasaka northwestern countryside where terrorist groups linked to Turkish regime were deployed.

SANA reporter in Hasaka quoted local sources as saying that an explosive device went off in a car shortly before arriving in one of Turkish occupation mercenaries’ gatherings in al-Nasiriyah area, west of Ras al-Ayn city, which led to injury of a number of occupation mercenaries and caused material damage to the place.