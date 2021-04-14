Protests Turn Violent in Pakistan Demanding Expulsion of French Envoy
At least three people, including a police officer, have been killed as protests against the arrest of a religious party leader continued in several cities of Pakistan.
The deadly clashes come two days after Saad Rizvi the head of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan in a statement asked the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan to honor what he said was a commitment it made in February to his party to expel the French envoy before April 20 over the publication in France of depictions of Islam’s Prophet.