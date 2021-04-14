Protests Turn Violent in Pakistan Demanding Expulsion of French Envoy

Islam Times - Pakistan has been the scene of violent protests after the government apparently backed out of its commitment to expel the French ambassador. The repeated publications of blasphemous cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in France has been the main cause of anger in Pakistan.

At least three people, including a police officer, have been killed as protests against the arrest of a religious party leader continued in several cities of Pakistan.The deadly clashes come two days after Saad Rizvi the head of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan in a statement asked the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan to honor what he said was a commitment it made in February to his party to expel the French envoy before April 20 over the publication in France of depictions of Islam’s Prophet.