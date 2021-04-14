0
Wednesday 14 April 2021 - 10:06

60% Enrichment is Answer to Israeli Nuclear Terrorism: Rouhani

Story Code : 927146
“If you want to disrupt Iran’s peaceful technology and harass us, we still act within the law. What you did was nuclear terrorism. What we do is legal,” Iran’s president reportedly said during a Cabinet meeting.

There are those who tried to “empty” Iran’s hands during the talks in Vienna in regards to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Rouhani said, stressing, however, that the Islamic Republic’s “hands are full”.

“60% enrichment is an answer to your evilness,” the Iranian president added.

“We cut both of your hands, one with IR-6 centrifuges and another one with 60%.”

Meanwhile, Rouhani stressed that as soon as the US return to the 2015 deal, Iran will fulfill its obligations within the accord.

“We are clear and say that the United States must return to the conditions of 2015, and as soon as the United States fulfills its obligations and we verified it, we will return to our obligations too.”

“The Iranian people should know that if some conspire against our nation, we will respond,” he stressed.

“If the Zionists take action against us, we will respond. They got the first response. If you make a problem for IR1 we will launch IR6 to realize that you cannot stop us from this technology,” Rouhani was quoted as saying by Iranian media.

“Our nuclear activities will be purely and definitely peaceful and under the supervision of the Agency,” he added, saying, “Our 60%, 20% and even 3% enrichment is peaceful and under the supervision of the Agency.”

Iran announced the day before that it was expecting to start producing 60% enriched uranium by “next week” in two cascades of IR-4 and IR-6 centrifuges, which are much faster that its first-generation, IR-1 centrifuges.

“Modification of the process just started and we expect to accumulate the product next week,” tweeted Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The Islamic Republic also earlier pledged to introduce 1,000 more centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear site.
