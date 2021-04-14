0
Wednesday 14 April 2021 - 12:00

Washington Committed to Arm Kyiv against Moscow: Pentagon

Pentagon seems that it escalates tensions in eastern Ukraine by making controversial remarks.

Washington is committed to strengthening its strategic military partnership with Ukraine, Al Jazeera reported Wednesday quoting a Pentagon spokesman.

The spokesperson, whose identity is not known, claimed that Washington is committed to providing weapons to Ukraine so that it can defend itself against Russian militancy.

Last night, US President Joe Biden, in a conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, stressed the security and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Ukrainians last week accused Russia of deploying troops around the common border, claiming that Russian-backed separatists are systematically violating the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.

Kyiv has recently received US military aid, including armored vehicles, drones and anti-tank guided missiles worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
