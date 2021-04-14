0
Wednesday 14 April 2021 - 21:22

US Lawmakers to Blinken: Lift Saudi Blockade on Yemen

Story Code : 927258
US Lawmakers to Blinken: Lift Saudi Blockade on Yemen
In a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the lawmakers wrote: "Since 2015, the restrictions imposed by the coalition have critically exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Yemen."

The letter, led by Reps. Ted Deutch and Joe Wilson — the Democratic chair and Republican ranking member of the Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa and Counterterrorism — and Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu, comes shortly after a group of more than 70 congressional Democrats urged President Joe Biden to encourage the Saudi government to end the blockade.

The US representatives further underscored that “the interference, delay, and outright blocking of commercial goods and humanitarian assistance shipped to Yemen’s ports is a principal cause of price inflation, food insecurity, economic collapse, and the failure of public services in Yemen.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in early March that more than 20 million Yemenis need humanitarian assistance, and more than 16 million people were expected to go hungry in 2021. 

According to the UN’s World Food Program, more than two million children under five were suffering from moderate acute malnutrition; more than 395,000 under five suffering from severe acute malnutrition. 

The letter, which was also signed by Democratic House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks and Rep. David Cicilline, Rep. Gerry Connolly, Rep. William Keating, Rep. Juan Vargas, Rep. Brad Schneider, Rep. Colin Allred, Rep. Tom Malinowski, and Rep. Kathy Manning, said the lawmakers “appreciate the Biden administration’s commitment to address the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and resolve the underlying conflict that drives it.”

“The administration has taken responsible steps that will position the US to help to broker a political settlement to the conflict despite the Houthis’ continued rejection of dialogue and lack of concessions toward peace,” the letter said.

It further mentioned: “We acknowledge the Saudi and Yemeni governments’ decision on March 25 to let four fuel ships dock at Hodeidah, which indicates that the administration’s engagement is bearing fruit. The Saudi government’s recent pledge to send fuel products to the Yemeni government is another positive development.”

The lawmakers noted that no actions “[excuse] the Saudi-led coalition’s continued obstruction of commercial and humanitarian imports to Yemen, which serves no legitimate humanitarian, political, or security purpose.”

“Ending this practice will boost Yemen’s economy, de-escalate the conflict, and prevent this humanitarian catastrophe from worsening – all important US objectives,” they wrote. “We understand that the conflict in Yemen is complex and affects broader political and security interests, but we nonetheless ask that you stress the need to remove import restrictions immediately on humanitarian grounds.”
Related Stories
US Lawmakers to Blinken: Lift Saudi Blockade on Yemen
Islam Times - A group of US House Foreign Affairs Committee lawmakers urged their country’s administration to “urgently push” Saudi Arabia to lift restrictions on imports to Yemen, where ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Administration Proceeding with $23 Billion Weapons Sales to UAE
Biden Administration Proceeding with $23 Billion Weapons Sales to UAE
Syria Calls On Washington to Stop Intervention in Country
Syria Calls On Washington to Stop Intervention in Country's Domestic Affairs
14 April 2021
Israel’s Mossad in Iraq Attacked, A Number of Israelis Killed, Wounded: Sources
Israel’s Mossad in Iraq Attacked, A Number of Israelis Killed, Wounded: Sources
14 April 2021
60% Enrichment is Answer to Israeli Nuclear Terrorism: Rouhani
60% Enrichment is Answer to Israeli Nuclear Terrorism: Rouhani
14 April 2021
Russia Warns US Warships to Steer Clear Of Crimea ’For Their Own Good’
Russia Warns US Warships to Steer Clear Of Crimea ’For Their Own Good’
13 April 2021
Iran’s FM Slams EU Sanctions against Iranian Officials
Iran’s FM Slams EU Sanctions against Iranian Officials
13 April 2021
China Urges United States Not to Play with Fire on Taiwan Issue
China Urges United States Not to Play with Fire on Taiwan Issue
13 April 2021
US Occupation Transfers 60 Daesh Terrorists from SDF Militia’s Prisons in Hasaka to Al-Omar Oil Field
US Occupation Transfers 60 Daesh Terrorists from SDF Militia’s Prisons in Hasaka to Al-Omar Oil Field
13 April 2021
A street vendor sells roasted chestnuts in front of a branch of Halkbank in central Istanbul, Turkey, January 10, 2018.
Turkish bank claims immunity from US prosecution in case related to evading Iran sanctions
13 April 2021
Zarif on Natanz Attack: We’ll Revenge from the Zionists
Zarif on Natanz Attack: We’ll Revenge from the Zionists
12 April 2021
IMF: Crisis-Ridden Lebanon Needs to Form New Govt., Launch Reforms
IMF: Crisis-Ridden Lebanon Needs to Form New Govt., Launch Reforms
12 April 2021
Hezbollah Deputy SG Terms US Return To JCPOA Great Victory for Iran
Hezbollah Deputy SG Terms US Return To JCPOA Great Victory for Iran
12 April 2021
Vandals Attack Mosque in Western France Ahead of Ramadan
Vandals Attack Mosque in Western France Ahead of Ramadan
12 April 2021