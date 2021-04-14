0
Wednesday 14 April 2021 - 22:01

US Delegation of Senior Officials Arrives in Taiwan

Story Code : 927261
US Delegation of Senior Officials Arrives in Taiwan
The three were met off the aircraft by Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and the top US diplomat in Taipei, Brent Christensen, in footage which was carried live on Taiwanese TV stations.

Earlier, Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister of Tien Chung-kwang announced that the island authorities were preparing for a possible visit of former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sits near a screen showing China and US flags as she listens to a speech by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Lanting Forum on bringing China-U.S. relations back to the right track, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

China considers Taiwan to be a breakaway province that should be reunified with the mainland, and Chinese authorities often protest strongly if government officials or companies around the world call or treat Taiwan as a country.

Washington does not support the island's independence, but the US and Taiwan are in an unofficial relationship according to a bilateral State Department fact sheet.

The previous US administration officially lifted its restrictions on official contact with Taiwan on 10 January, towards the end of the term, including prohibitions on using the terms "country" or "government". The move drew harsh criticism from Beijing.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Administration Proceeding with $23 Billion Weapons Sales to UAE
Biden Administration Proceeding with $23 Billion Weapons Sales to UAE
Syria Calls On Washington to Stop Intervention in Country
Syria Calls On Washington to Stop Intervention in Country's Domestic Affairs
14 April 2021
Israel’s Mossad in Iraq Attacked, A Number of Israelis Killed, Wounded: Sources
Israel’s Mossad in Iraq Attacked, A Number of Israelis Killed, Wounded: Sources
14 April 2021
60% Enrichment is Answer to Israeli Nuclear Terrorism: Rouhani
60% Enrichment is Answer to Israeli Nuclear Terrorism: Rouhani
14 April 2021
Russia Warns US Warships to Steer Clear Of Crimea ’For Their Own Good’
Russia Warns US Warships to Steer Clear Of Crimea ’For Their Own Good’
13 April 2021
Iran’s FM Slams EU Sanctions against Iranian Officials
Iran’s FM Slams EU Sanctions against Iranian Officials
13 April 2021
China Urges United States Not to Play with Fire on Taiwan Issue
China Urges United States Not to Play with Fire on Taiwan Issue
13 April 2021
US Occupation Transfers 60 Daesh Terrorists from SDF Militia’s Prisons in Hasaka to Al-Omar Oil Field
US Occupation Transfers 60 Daesh Terrorists from SDF Militia’s Prisons in Hasaka to Al-Omar Oil Field
13 April 2021
A street vendor sells roasted chestnuts in front of a branch of Halkbank in central Istanbul, Turkey, January 10, 2018.
Turkish bank claims immunity from US prosecution in case related to evading Iran sanctions
13 April 2021
Zarif on Natanz Attack: We’ll Revenge from the Zionists
Zarif on Natanz Attack: We’ll Revenge from the Zionists
12 April 2021
IMF: Crisis-Ridden Lebanon Needs to Form New Govt., Launch Reforms
IMF: Crisis-Ridden Lebanon Needs to Form New Govt., Launch Reforms
12 April 2021
Hezbollah Deputy SG Terms US Return To JCPOA Great Victory for Iran
Hezbollah Deputy SG Terms US Return To JCPOA Great Victory for Iran
12 April 2021
Vandals Attack Mosque in Western France Ahead of Ramadan
Vandals Attack Mosque in Western France Ahead of Ramadan
12 April 2021