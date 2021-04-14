US Delegation of Senior Officials Arrives in Taiwan

Islam Times - A delegation of senior former US officials has arrived in Taiwan. Former US Senator Chris Dodd and former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg arrived in an unmarked private jet that landed at Taipei's downtown Songshan airport.

The three were met off the aircraft by Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and the top US diplomat in Taipei, Brent Christensen, in footage which was carried live on Taiwanese TV stations.Earlier, Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister of Tien Chung-kwang announced that the island authorities were preparing for a possible visit of former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sits near a screen showing China and US flags as she listens to a speech by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Lanting Forum on bringing China-U.S. relations back to the right track, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021China considers Taiwan to be a breakaway province that should be reunified with the mainland, and Chinese authorities often protest strongly if government officials or companies around the world call or treat Taiwan as a country.Washington does not support the island's independence, but the US and Taiwan are in an unofficial relationship according to a bilateral State Department fact sheet.The previous US administration officially lifted its restrictions on official contact with Taiwan on 10 January, towards the end of the term, including prohibitions on using the terms "country" or "government". The move drew harsh criticism from Beijing.