0
Thursday 15 April 2021 - 02:20

UK to Withdraw All Its Troops from Afghanistan amid US Pullout, Report Says

Story Code : 927285
UK to Withdraw All Its Troops from Afghanistan amid US Pullout, Report Says
There are currently around 750 UK soldiers stationed in Afghanistan and they would struggle after the US troops leave due to their reliance on American infrastructure, The Times said, citing sources, Sputnik reported.

According to the newspaper, the UK plans to hand over control of the academy in Kabul where troops help to train Afghan soldiers to the government.

Earlier, several media reported, citing administration sources, that US President Joe Biden plans to publicly set the deadline for the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan to September 11.

The administration of Donald Trump planned to complete the withdrawal of US forces from the country by May, in accordance with the 2020 US-Taliban peace deal. Biden, however, pushed back the withdrawal deadline in January, while NATO began a troop surge. The Taliban has threatened to resume attacks on coalition forces once the original deadline expires.

Afghanistan is the longest war in US and NATO history. The war began in November 2001, with the US launching an invasion of the country on the pretext of its sheltering of Osama bin Laden, the al-Qaeda leader, held responsible for the 9/11 terror attacks. Bin Laden was killed in a US SEAL team raid in neighboring Pakistan in May 2011, but US and NATO forces have remained in Afghanistan.

 
Related Stories
Japanese prime minister’s adviser arrives in Pyongyang, a report says
Islam Times - An adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has travelled to North Korea, but the purpose of his trip is still unknown, a report ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Administration Proceeding with $23 Billion Weapons Sales to UAE
Biden Administration Proceeding with $23 Billion Weapons Sales to UAE
Syria Calls On Washington to Stop Intervention in Country
Syria Calls On Washington to Stop Intervention in Country's Domestic Affairs
14 April 2021
Israel’s Mossad in Iraq Attacked, A Number of Israelis Killed, Wounded: Sources
Israel’s Mossad in Iraq Attacked, A Number of Israelis Killed, Wounded: Sources
14 April 2021
60% Enrichment is Answer to Israeli Nuclear Terrorism: Rouhani
60% Enrichment is Answer to Israeli Nuclear Terrorism: Rouhani
14 April 2021
Russia Warns US Warships to Steer Clear Of Crimea ’For Their Own Good’
Russia Warns US Warships to Steer Clear Of Crimea ’For Their Own Good’
13 April 2021
Iran’s FM Slams EU Sanctions against Iranian Officials
Iran’s FM Slams EU Sanctions against Iranian Officials
13 April 2021
China Urges United States Not to Play with Fire on Taiwan Issue
China Urges United States Not to Play with Fire on Taiwan Issue
13 April 2021
US Occupation Transfers 60 Daesh Terrorists from SDF Militia’s Prisons in Hasaka to Al-Omar Oil Field
US Occupation Transfers 60 Daesh Terrorists from SDF Militia’s Prisons in Hasaka to Al-Omar Oil Field
13 April 2021
A street vendor sells roasted chestnuts in front of a branch of Halkbank in central Istanbul, Turkey, January 10, 2018.
Turkish bank claims immunity from US prosecution in case related to evading Iran sanctions
13 April 2021
Zarif on Natanz Attack: We’ll Revenge from the Zionists
Zarif on Natanz Attack: We’ll Revenge from the Zionists
12 April 2021
IMF: Crisis-Ridden Lebanon Needs to Form New Govt., Launch Reforms
IMF: Crisis-Ridden Lebanon Needs to Form New Govt., Launch Reforms
12 April 2021
Hezbollah Deputy SG Terms US Return To JCPOA Great Victory for Iran
Hezbollah Deputy SG Terms US Return To JCPOA Great Victory for Iran
12 April 2021
Vandals Attack Mosque in Western France Ahead of Ramadan
Vandals Attack Mosque in Western France Ahead of Ramadan
12 April 2021