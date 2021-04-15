0
Thursday 15 April 2021 - 02:23

Somalia’s President Signs Law Extending Own Term for 2 Years

Story Code : 927286
Somalia’s President Signs Law Extending Own Term for 2 Years
“President Mohamed Abdullahi (Farmajo) has tonight signed the direction of ‘one person, one vote’ law, which was unanimously passed by parliament on April 14,” said a statement issued by the East African country’s Information Minister Osman A Dubbe on Tuesday night.

State broadcaster Radio Mogadishu also announced that the president had “signed into law the special resolution guiding the elections of the country after it was unanimously passed by the parliament.”

The country’s lower house of parliament voted to extend the president’s mandate — which expired in February — on Monday, after months of impasse over the holding of polls in the terror-ravaged country.

Somalia’s Senate Speaker Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, however, censured the legislation — which was not referred to the upper house for approval prior to enactment — as unconstitutional, saying that it would “lead the country to political instability, risks of insecurity, and other unpredictable situations.”

Mohamed’s four-year term expired in February without a successor. The new head of state was meant to be chosen by a new team of legislators, but their own selection was delayed after opponents accused the president of packing regional and national election boards with his own supporters.

At the time, a coalition of opposition presidential candidates also declared in a joint statement that the decision was “a threat to the stability, peace, and unity” of the country. Some opposition leaders attempted to hold a protest march, which led to an exchange of gunfire in the capital.

The 59-year-old president, a veteran diplomat and former prime minister who lived in the US for years, had vowed to rebuild the country and fight corruption.

But observers believe he became entangled in feuds with federal states in a bid for greater political control, impeding the fight against the al-Shabab terrorist group in the country.

The new law paves the way for a one-person, one-vote election in 2023, the first such direct poll since 1969, which Somalis have been promised for years but no government has managed to deliver.

Somalia has not had an effective central government since the collapse of Siad Barre’s military regime in 1991, which led to decades of civil war and lawlessness fuelled by clan conflicts.

Somalia still operates under an interim constitution, and its institutions, such as the army, remain underdeveloped, backed up with international support.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Administration Proceeding with $23 Billion Weapons Sales to UAE
Biden Administration Proceeding with $23 Billion Weapons Sales to UAE
Syria Calls On Washington to Stop Intervention in Country
Syria Calls On Washington to Stop Intervention in Country's Domestic Affairs
14 April 2021
Israel’s Mossad in Iraq Attacked, A Number of Israelis Killed, Wounded: Sources
Israel’s Mossad in Iraq Attacked, A Number of Israelis Killed, Wounded: Sources
14 April 2021
60% Enrichment is Answer to Israeli Nuclear Terrorism: Rouhani
60% Enrichment is Answer to Israeli Nuclear Terrorism: Rouhani
14 April 2021
Russia Warns US Warships to Steer Clear Of Crimea ’For Their Own Good’
Russia Warns US Warships to Steer Clear Of Crimea ’For Their Own Good’
13 April 2021
Iran’s FM Slams EU Sanctions against Iranian Officials
Iran’s FM Slams EU Sanctions against Iranian Officials
13 April 2021
China Urges United States Not to Play with Fire on Taiwan Issue
China Urges United States Not to Play with Fire on Taiwan Issue
13 April 2021
US Occupation Transfers 60 Daesh Terrorists from SDF Militia’s Prisons in Hasaka to Al-Omar Oil Field
US Occupation Transfers 60 Daesh Terrorists from SDF Militia’s Prisons in Hasaka to Al-Omar Oil Field
13 April 2021
A street vendor sells roasted chestnuts in front of a branch of Halkbank in central Istanbul, Turkey, January 10, 2018.
Turkish bank claims immunity from US prosecution in case related to evading Iran sanctions
13 April 2021
Zarif on Natanz Attack: We’ll Revenge from the Zionists
Zarif on Natanz Attack: We’ll Revenge from the Zionists
12 April 2021
IMF: Crisis-Ridden Lebanon Needs to Form New Govt., Launch Reforms
IMF: Crisis-Ridden Lebanon Needs to Form New Govt., Launch Reforms
12 April 2021
Hezbollah Deputy SG Terms US Return To JCPOA Great Victory for Iran
Hezbollah Deputy SG Terms US Return To JCPOA Great Victory for Iran
12 April 2021
Vandals Attack Mosque in Western France Ahead of Ramadan
Vandals Attack Mosque in Western France Ahead of Ramadan
12 April 2021