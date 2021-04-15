0
Thursday 15 April 2021 - 11:39

French Embassy Advises Citizens to Leave Pakistan

"Due to the serious threats to French interests in Pakistan, French nationals and French companies are advised to temporarily leave the country," the embassy said in an email to French citizens.

"The departures will be carried out by existing commercial airlines."

Anti-French sentiment has been simmering for months in Pakistan since the government of President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for a magazine's right to republish cartoons depicting Prophet Mohammed.

On Wednesday, the Pakistani government moved to ban a political party whose leader had called for the expulsion of the French ambassador.

Saad Rizvi, leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan [TLP], was detained hours after making his demands, bringing thousands of his supporters to the streets in cities across Pakistan.

Two police officers died in the clashes, which saw water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets used to hold back crowds.

TLP supporters brought the capital Islamabad to a standstill in November last year for three days with a series of anti-France rallies.
