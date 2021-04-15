Putin Won’t Meet Biden in Near Future: Kremlin

It comes amid speculation that new US sanctions on Moscow are imminent.
"Naturally, it won’t be possible to organize a bilateral meeting so quickly. This issue is still being analyzed," the Russian presidential spokesman said, replying to a corresponding question.
The Kremlin spokesman added that most likely "this relates to a climate summit planned for next week."
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier announced that during a telephone conversation with the Russian leader Biden proposed holding a meeting with Putin in the coming weeks.