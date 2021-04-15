0
Thursday 15 April 2021 - 21:18

Putin Won’t Meet Biden in Near Future: Kremlin

Story Code : 927444
It comes amid speculation that new US sanctions on Moscow are imminent.

"Naturally, it won’t be possible to organize a bilateral meeting so quickly. This issue is still being analyzed," the Russian presidential spokesman said, replying to a corresponding question.

The Kremlin spokesman added that most likely "this relates to a climate summit planned for next week."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier announced that during a telephone conversation with the Russian leader Biden proposed holding a meeting with Putin in the coming weeks.
Related Stories
Russian Opposition Leader Shot Dead near Kremlin
Islam Times - A Russian opposition leader, Boris Nemtsov, was shot dead by an unidentified attacker who fired multiple rounds at the politician as he was walking in central Moscow late ...
