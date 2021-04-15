Hamas Labels Saudi Detention of Dozens of Palestinians as a Sin that Contradicts Arabism

Islam Times - Palestinian Hamas resistance movement slammed the continued Saudi detention of dozens of Palestinians without any accusation or guilt, and amid harsh detention circumstances, labelling it as a national sin that contradicts the values of Arabism.

Hamas also noted that the detainees have served the Palestinian cause and under the Saudi law, calling the Saudi authorities to immediately release them in the holy month of Ramadan.The movement’s spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said “There is nothing that justifies Dr. Mohammad al-Khodari, his son, and other Palestinian brothers remaining behind Saudi bars,” adding that what should have been done is honoring them for the services they offered to the Saudi kingdom and people instead of detaining them and torturing them, especially that they didn’t commit any violation.Barhoum added that “It is time to release them all, especially that we are in the days of the holy month of Ramadan, and the religious and ethical duty provides that the Saudi authorities should release them immediately and let them return to their families.