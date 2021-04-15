Iran Nuclear Talks Resume in Vienna

Islam Times - Talks to save the Iran nuclear deal resumed in Vienna Thursday.

Iran and EU/E3 as well as Russia and China will attend the meeting as participants to the deal to continue talks on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi led Iran’s delegation which includes representatives from Central Bank, Oil Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI].The meeting chaired by The Deputy of European Union Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora was set to include consultations in the form of expertise meetings on lifting sanctions and nuclear issues.As previously announced, the United States was not set to attend any session during the talks, as it’s not considered a participant to the deal.The meeting was set to be held on Wednesday by it was postponed as a member of European delegation tested positive for the coronavirus.