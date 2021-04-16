Denmark Charges 3 Members of Anti-Iran Terrorist Group with Financing Terror

Islam Times - Denmark’s public prosecutor says it has charged three members of a notorious anti-Iran terrorist group with financing and supporting terrorist activities in Iran in cooperation with Saudi intelligence services.

The three suspected terrorists are members of the so-called Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA) terrorist armed group, which carried out a deadly terrorist attack in the Iranian city of Ahvaz in 2018.Chief prosecutor Lise-Lotte Nilas said in a statement on Thursday that the trio, who had been arrested in Ringsted, 60 kilometers southwest of the Danish capital of Copenhagen in February last year, was also charged with illegal intelligence activity.If found guilty, the men face up to 12 years in prison, she said.“This is a very serious case where persons in Denmark have carried out illegal intelligence activities and financed and promoted terrorism from Denmark in other countries,” Nilas said.“Of course, this should not take place on Danish soil, and therefore I am satisfied that we can now bring charges in the case,” she said, adding that the trial will commence on April 29 and be held in the Roskilde district court.In September 2018, the ASMLA terrorist group launched an attack on a military parade in Iran’s southern city of Ahvaz, leaving at least 25 people dead and 60 others wounded.In November last year, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said ASMLA ringleader Farajollah Chaab, also known as Habib Asyud, had been detained after a series of “specialized and combined” intelligence operations.It added at the time that Chaab had been the mastermind of the deadly terrorist attack in Ahvaz, the capital city of the southwestern province of Khuzestan.According to the ministry, the ringleader had also planned several abortive terrorist operations in the capital Tehran as well as Khuzestan in recent years and had been planning a new assault when he was taken into custody.The ministry further said at the time that ASMLA had the support of Saudi and Israeli regimes, and directed terrorist operations inside Iran despite international arrest warrants against its ringleaders.