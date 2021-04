Islam Times - At least four people have been killed and 17 others wounded in a car bomb attack in the Sadr City neighborhood of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, police and medical sources reported on Thursday.

The car was parked at a busy second-hand equipment market in the mainly Shia district, Al-Jazeera reported.The cause of the blast was not immediately known.The development comes hours after drone strikes targeted US-led coalition troops near Erbil airport and a Turkish military base in Northern Iraq.