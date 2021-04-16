0
Friday 16 April 2021 - 10:17

Gaza Strip Comes Under ‘Israeli’ Bombardment

Palestinian media outlets reported the ‘Israeli’ aggression in the early hours of Friday.

The Palestinian Shahab news agency said ‘Israeli’ gunnery targeted an area east of the Juhor ad-Dik Village in northern Gaza Strip.

Zionist warplanes, meanwhile, targeted the Mantaqat al-Sharqiyah east of the Gaza City that likewise lies in the coastal sliver’s north.

There have been no reports yet pointing to likely human or material losses from the attacks admitted by the ‘Israeli’ military.

Earlier, ‘Israeli’ officials alleged that a rocket had been fired from the direction of the enclave towards the illegal settlements that lie close to it.

Some of the officials told Sky News Arabia that the alleged projectile had come down in Sderot in the south of the occupied territories.

Palestinian resistance groups carry out occasional rocket attacks against the occupied territories from the sliver that has been under a crippling ‘Israeli’ blockade since 2007 and has experienced three full-scale ‘Israeli’ wars.

The regime uses the incidents, which seldom leave considerable material damage not to mention any casualties, to take Gaza under fresh bombardment.

The reported rocket fire came after an ‘Israeli’ settler ran over and killed a Palestinian youth with his car close to Jericho in the ‘Israeli’-occupied West Bank.

Local Palestinian sources have identified the victim as Ali Abulkheir from the Balata refugee camp east of the city of Nablus in the West Bank.
