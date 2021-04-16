0
Friday 16 April 2021 - 11:01

Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean

Story Code : 927517
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
According to the ministry, Russian airspace control systems detected an aerial target flying over the Pacific Ocean towards Russia’s border, TASS reported.

"A MiG-31 fighter jet was scrambled from an airfield in the Kamchatka region to identify and escort the plane. The crew identified it as a US RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft," the statement said, adding that the plane had been prevented from violating the Russian border.

The Defense Ministry said that the Russian fighter jet’s flight was carried out in strict compliance with international rules for the use of airspace.

The plane safely returned to its home airfield after turning the US aircraft from the Russian border.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
Greek, Turkish Ministers Clash at Press Conference
Greek, Turkish Ministers Clash at Press Conference
16 April 2021
Three Drones Hit US Ain Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq: Reports
Three Drones Hit US Ain Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq: Reports
16 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiations on Saving JCPOA Shouldn’t Become Talks of Attrition
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiations on Saving JCPOA Shouldn’t Become Talks of Attrition
15 April 2021
French Embassy Advises Citizens to Leave Pakistan
French Embassy Advises Citizens to Leave Pakistan
15 April 2021
Canada’s Third-largest Party Endorses Boycott Of ‘Israel’
Canada’s Third-largest Party Endorses Boycott Of ‘Israel’
15 April 2021
Biden Administration Proceeding with $23 Billion Weapons Sales to UAE
Biden Administration Proceeding with $23 Billion Weapons Sales to UAE
14 April 2021
Syria Calls On Washington to Stop Intervention in Country
Syria Calls On Washington to Stop Intervention in Country's Domestic Affairs
14 April 2021
Israel’s Mossad in Iraq Attacked, A Number of Israelis Killed, Wounded: Sources
Israel’s Mossad in Iraq Attacked, A Number of Israelis Killed, Wounded: Sources
14 April 2021
60% Enrichment is Answer to Israeli Nuclear Terrorism: Rouhani
60% Enrichment is Answer to Israeli Nuclear Terrorism: Rouhani
14 April 2021
Russia Warns US Warships to Steer Clear Of Crimea ’For Their Own Good’
Russia Warns US Warships to Steer Clear Of Crimea ’For Their Own Good’
13 April 2021
Iran’s FM Slams EU Sanctions against Iranian Officials
Iran’s FM Slams EU Sanctions against Iranian Officials
13 April 2021
China Urges United States Not to Play with Fire on Taiwan Issue
China Urges United States Not to Play with Fire on Taiwan Issue
13 April 2021