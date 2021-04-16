US May Consider Deploying More Troops in Ukraine if Needed, Deputy Ambassador Says
Story Code : 927597
According to Kvien, Ukraine needs assistance to combat the alleged “Russian-backed aggression in the Donbas,” insisting that Kiev is in no way responsible for the current flare up in fighting in the war-torn east of the country. Her account directly contradicts the Kremlin, which mostly blames Ukraine for failing to keep its troops in check, and for failing to fulfil its Minsk Accords obligations.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, in turn, requested the US expand its troop training programme in the country, saying it’s needed to “deter” the alleged “Russian aggression.”