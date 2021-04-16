Kremlin: Putin to Decide on Counter Sanctions against US
Story Code : 927605
The US government on Thursday blacklisted Russian companies, expelled Russian diplomats and barred US banks from buying sovereign bonds from Russia’s central bank, national wealth fund and Finance Ministry.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was mulling its response.
“The principle of reciprocity for such matters has not been canceled, but everything will depend on the decisions made by the (Russian) head of state.”