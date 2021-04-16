Kremlin: Putin to Decide on Counter Sanctions against US

Islam Times - The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would decide what counter-sanctions to impose on Washington, a day after US President Joe Biden hit Moscow with an array of punitive measures, but gave no indication of timing.

The US government on Thursday blacklisted Russian companies, expelled Russian diplomats and barred US banks from buying sovereign bonds from Russia’s central bank, national wealth fund and Finance Ministry.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was mulling its response.“The principle of reciprocity for such matters has not been canceled, but everything will depend on the decisions made by the (Russian) head of state.”