0
Friday 16 April 2021 - 22:25

Kremlin: Putin to Decide on Counter Sanctions against US

Story Code : 927605
Kremlin: Putin to Decide on Counter Sanctions against US
The US government on Thursday blacklisted Russian companies, expelled Russian diplomats and barred US banks from buying sovereign bonds from Russia’s central bank, national wealth fund and Finance Ministry.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was mulling its response.

“The principle of reciprocity for such matters has not been canceled, but everything will depend on the decisions made by the (Russian) head of state.”
Related Stories
Kremlin Deplores US’ Endless Repetition That Russia Stop 'Aggressive Actions'
Islam Times - The United States’ constant repetition of calls addressed to Russia for stopping "aggressive actions" devalues Washington’s statements,...
Comment


Featured Stories
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
Greek, Turkish Ministers Clash at Press Conference
Greek, Turkish Ministers Clash at Press Conference
16 April 2021
Three Drones Hit US Ain Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq: Reports
Three Drones Hit US Ain Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq: Reports
16 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiations on Saving JCPOA Shouldn’t Become Talks of Attrition
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiations on Saving JCPOA Shouldn’t Become Talks of Attrition
15 April 2021
French Embassy Advises Citizens to Leave Pakistan
French Embassy Advises Citizens to Leave Pakistan
15 April 2021
Canada’s Third-largest Party Endorses Boycott Of ‘Israel’
Canada’s Third-largest Party Endorses Boycott Of ‘Israel’
15 April 2021
Biden Administration Proceeding with $23 Billion Weapons Sales to UAE
Biden Administration Proceeding with $23 Billion Weapons Sales to UAE
14 April 2021
Syria Calls On Washington to Stop Intervention in Country
Syria Calls On Washington to Stop Intervention in Country's Domestic Affairs
14 April 2021
Israel’s Mossad in Iraq Attacked, A Number of Israelis Killed, Wounded: Sources
Israel’s Mossad in Iraq Attacked, A Number of Israelis Killed, Wounded: Sources
14 April 2021
60% Enrichment is Answer to Israeli Nuclear Terrorism: Rouhani
60% Enrichment is Answer to Israeli Nuclear Terrorism: Rouhani
14 April 2021
Russia Warns US Warships to Steer Clear Of Crimea ’For Their Own Good’
Russia Warns US Warships to Steer Clear Of Crimea ’For Their Own Good’
13 April 2021
Iran’s FM Slams EU Sanctions against Iranian Officials
Iran’s FM Slams EU Sanctions against Iranian Officials
13 April 2021
China Urges United States Not to Play with Fire on Taiwan Issue
China Urges United States Not to Play with Fire on Taiwan Issue
13 April 2021