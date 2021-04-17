0
Saturday 17 April 2021 - 02:06

Israeli Occupation Restricts Al-Aqsa Access in First Friday of Ramadan Holy Month

Story Code : 927621
Palestinian media reported that occupation forces set up several checkpoints in occupied Al-Quds in a bid to restrict the access of Palestinians to the holy mosque.

Occupation forces were heavily deployed in Al-Quds Old City, hindering the movement of Palestinians.

Several arrests were made in the Old City, with many fines were also released against Palestinians, Maan news agency reported.

Earlier on Thursday night, clashes erupted by occupation forces and Palestinians in Al-Quds Old City.

Israeli media reported that clashes broke out after police barred people from sitting on the stairs outside the Damascus Gate of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli occupation’s military liaison to the Palestinians, COGAT, said that up to 10,000 vaccinated Palestinians will be allowed to pray Friday at the Al-Aqsa Mosque to mark the first Friday of Ramadan.
