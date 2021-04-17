0
Saturday 17 April 2021 - 02:10

Beijing Warns US, Japan Against Collusion vs China

Story Code : 927622
The statement from Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian came just before President Joe Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to the White House on Friday in his first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader, The Associated Press reported.

That meeting is seen as reflecting Biden's emphasis on strengthening alliances to deal with a more assertive China and other global challenges.

Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing that Japan and the United States should "take China's concerns and demands seriously, avoid words and actions that interfere in China's internal affairs and harm China's interests."

"China has no objection to the development of normal bilateral relations between Japan and the United States, but such relations should help enhance mutual understanding and trust among regional countries and contribute to peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, and should not target or harm the interests of third parties," Zhao said.

China would "make necessary responses as appropriate", he said.

The Biden administration says the primary challenge for the United States lies in managing US policies toward the Indo-Pacific, the main theater in which China is flexing its growing economic and military power. That helped guide Biden's decision, announced this week, to pull US troops out of Afghanistan and free the administration to focus more on East Asia.
