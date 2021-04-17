Confusion in Saudi Royal Court after Denmark’s Accusation of Financing Terrorism

Islam Times - An informed source said that confusion prevailed in the royal court regarding Denmark’s accusation to Saudi Arabia of financing terrorism through an Iranian cell.

The source told Saudi Leaks that the royal court fears the worst in the ongoing Danish investigation, including Saudi officials’ prosecution.The source confirmed that an official Danish request had been received to obtain a Saudi response to the accusations against Riyadh.The source confirmed that no Saudi response had been formulated yet, amid discussions with international lawyers to search for a way out of the crisis.The case constitutes a precedent for the prosecution of the Saudi regime in Europe against the background of supporting and financing terrorist activities, which threatens to undermine the position of the Kingdom further.It is believed that Saudi intelligence sponsored the Iranian cell in Denmark with direct instructions from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.The Danish Attorney General’s office charged three men, members of the Iranian opposition group the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz [ASMLA], which financed and promoted terrorism in Iran in cooperation with Saudi intelligence services.The prosecutor’s office statement said, “Denmark has accused three men of financing and promoting terrorism in Iran, in cooperation with Saudi intelligence and carrying out illegal intelligence activities in Denmark.”According to the statement, “the three men are leading members of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz [ASMLA], which is fighting for an independent state in southwestern Iran, and they have been held for more than a year.”The statement indicated that they committed criminal acts between 2012 and 2020.“This is a very serious case, as people in Denmark have carried out illegal intelligence activities, financed and promoted terrorism from Denmark in other countries,” said Attorney General Liz Lotte Nellas.The trial will start on April 29 and occur at Roskilde District Court, where the defendants will face prison terms of up to 12 years.It is noteworthy that “this case is linked to another case, where a Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin was sentenced to 7 years in prison for spying for the Iranian intelligence service and plotting to assassinate one of the three defendants in Denmark who is a member of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz [ASMLA].”