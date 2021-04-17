Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian Army to enhance preparedness for operations as much as necessary.

Ayatollah Khamenei, commander-in-chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, sent a message to Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi on Saturday in commemoration of the Army and the Ground Force Day.In the message, the Leader sent regards to all “dear staff members of the Army and their honorable families”.“Today, the Army is at the scene and prepared to carry out operations. Keep enhancing this preparedness to the required level and play a role,” Ayatollah Khamenei told the Army chief.In remarks in April 2018, Ayatollah Khamenei commended Major General Mousavi for his emphasis on unity among all Iranian Armed Forces, describing such a stance as a sign of the commander’s executive intelligence.Iran marks the Army Day on Farvardin 29 (April 18).This year, the Army has decided to hold parades with vehicles and display its latest achievements on trucks in celebration of the Army Day to prevent any gathering of people in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.