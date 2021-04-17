0
Saturday 17 April 2021 - 12:14

Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness

Story Code : 927708
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
Ayatollah Khamenei, commander-in-chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, sent a message to Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi on Saturday in commemoration of the Army and the Ground Force Day.

In the message, the Leader sent regards to all “dear staff members of the Army and their honorable families”.

“Today, the Army is at the scene and prepared to carry out operations. Keep enhancing this preparedness to the required level and play a role,” Ayatollah Khamenei told the Army chief.

In remarks in April 2018, Ayatollah Khamenei commended Major General Mousavi for his emphasis on unity among all Iranian Armed Forces, describing such a stance as a sign of the commander’s executive intelligence.

Iran marks the Army Day on Farvardin 29 (April 18).

This year, the Army has decided to hold parades with vehicles and display its latest achievements on trucks in celebration of the Army Day to prevent any gathering of people in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
Ansarullah: Calls for Peace Insincere as Long as Yemen Siege Persists
Ansarullah: Calls for Peace Insincere as Long as Yemen Siege Persists
17 April 2021
Israel Strikes Gaza for Second Night
Israel Strikes Gaza for Second Night
17 April 2021
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Saudi Arabia from Obtaining Nuclear Arms
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Saudi Arabia from Obtaining Nuclear Arms
17 April 2021
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
16 April 2021
Greek, Turkish Ministers Clash at Press Conference
Greek, Turkish Ministers Clash at Press Conference
16 April 2021
Three Drones Hit US Ain Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq: Reports
Three Drones Hit US Ain Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq: Reports
16 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiations on Saving JCPOA Shouldn’t Become Talks of Attrition
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiations on Saving JCPOA Shouldn’t Become Talks of Attrition
15 April 2021
French Embassy Advises Citizens to Leave Pakistan
French Embassy Advises Citizens to Leave Pakistan
15 April 2021
Canada’s Third-largest Party Endorses Boycott Of ‘Israel’
Canada’s Third-largest Party Endorses Boycott Of ‘Israel’
15 April 2021
Biden Administration Proceeding with $23 Billion Weapons Sales to UAE
Biden Administration Proceeding with $23 Billion Weapons Sales to UAE
14 April 2021
Syria Calls On Washington to Stop Intervention in Country
Syria Calls On Washington to Stop Intervention in Country's Domestic Affairs
14 April 2021
Israel’s Mossad in Iraq Attacked, A Number of Israelis Killed, Wounded: Sources
Israel’s Mossad in Iraq Attacked, A Number of Israelis Killed, Wounded: Sources
14 April 2021