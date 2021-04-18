0
Sunday 18 April 2021 - 11:34

US-Led Coalition Copters Take Daesh Terrorists to Syria Oilfield

Story Code : 927894
US-Led Coalition Copters Take Daesh Terrorists to Syria Oilfield
Turkey’s Daily Sabah newspaper carried the report on Saturday, citing “sources in the field”.

It said as many as 60 Daesh terrorists had been taken to the al-Omar oilfield in Syria’s oil-rich Deir Ezzur province using helicopters belonging to the Combined Joint Task Force (CJTF).

The CJTF has been set up by Operation Inherent Resolve, the codename for the 2014-present mission by the United States and its allies in the Arab country that has skipped Damascus’ approval.

The paper said the terrorists had been released from prisons run by the People's Protection Units (YPG), a Kurdish militant group that is backed by Washington.

“Sources added that the Daesh terrorists [had] received special training and tactics by the YPG before being sent to the oilfield,” it added.

The daily further alleged that, “The YPG operates dozens of detention facilities scattered across Northeastern Syria, holding about 10,000 Daesh terrorists”.

The report came amid increasing evidence of cooperation between the US and the Kurds towards exploitation of Syria’s oil resources. Another Kurdish militant group that has been largely implicated in the intrigue is the one that is known as the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Former US President Donald Trump, under whose tenure the US-led coalition devastatingly ratcheted up its operations in Syria, notoriously admitted to Washington’s ambitions for Syria’s crude once in 2019.

"We’re keeping the oil," he said back then, adding, "I’ve always said that. We want to keep the oil. $45 million a month. We’ve secured the oil …. We’ll be deciding what to do with it in the future."

Observers say the US’s continued pattern of trying to expropriate Syria’s oil under Trump’s successor Joe Biden reflects Washington’s brazen efforts to hamper the Arab country’s emergence from around a decade of foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

 
Related Stories
US Marines Enter Yemen's Al-Mahrah Province
Islam Times - Media sources reported the arrival of US marines at an airport in Al-Mahrah province in eastern Yemen.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Marines Enter Yemen
US Marines Enter Yemen's Al-Mahrah Province
Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade
Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade
18 April 2021
Israeli Spies Impersonated Journalists to Gather Info from Emirati Dissidents: Report
Israeli Spies Impersonated Journalists to Gather Info from Emirati Dissidents: Report
18 April 2021
US War on Afghanistan Cost $2.26 Trillion and Still Rising: Report
US War on Afghanistan Cost $2.26 Trillion and Still Rising: Report
18 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
17 April 2021
Ansarullah: Calls for Peace Insincere as Long as Yemen Siege Persists
Ansarullah: Calls for Peace Insincere as Long as Yemen Siege Persists
17 April 2021
Israel Strikes Gaza for Second Night
Israel Strikes Gaza for Second Night
17 April 2021
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Saudi Arabia from Obtaining Nuclear Arms
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Saudi Arabia from Obtaining Nuclear Arms
17 April 2021
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
16 April 2021
Greek, Turkish Ministers Clash at Press Conference
Greek, Turkish Ministers Clash at Press Conference
16 April 2021
Three Drones Hit US Ain Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq: Reports
Three Drones Hit US Ain Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq: Reports
16 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiations on Saving JCPOA Shouldn’t Become Talks of Attrition
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiations on Saving JCPOA Shouldn’t Become Talks of Attrition
15 April 2021
French Embassy Advises Citizens to Leave Pakistan
French Embassy Advises Citizens to Leave Pakistan
15 April 2021