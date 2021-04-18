Syria to Hold Presidential Elections in May

Islam Times - The Syrian parliament declared on Sunday that presidential elections would be held on May 26, with candidate nominations beginning on Monday, April 19.

The door for nominations will be open as of Monday for 10 days. Syrians abroad will vote on May 20.The United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany had previously criticized the prospects of a nationwide vote this spring, saying in a joint statement that the elections did not lead to any foreign normalization with Damascus.Since 2011, the Middle Eastern country has been embroiled in a conflict, with numerous militant groups battling against the government, which is headed by President Bashar Assad.Syrians will hold the election while terrorists continue to target the army in the Idlib de-escalation region. Meanwhile, despite the fact that their presence has not been accepted by Damascus or mandated by the UN, the US military forces also remain in Syria.