0
Sunday 18 April 2021 - 22:23

Syria to Hold Presidential Elections in May

Story Code : 927943
Syria to Hold Presidential Elections in May
The door for nominations will be open as of Monday for 10 days. Syrians abroad will vote on May 20.

The United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany had previously criticized the prospects of a nationwide vote this spring, saying in a joint statement that the elections did not lead to any foreign normalization with Damascus.

Since 2011, the Middle Eastern country has been embroiled in a conflict, with numerous militant groups battling against the government, which is headed by President Bashar Assad.

Syrians will hold the election while terrorists continue to target the army in the Idlib de-escalation region. Meanwhile, despite the fact that their presence has not been accepted by Damascus or mandated by the UN, the US military forces also remain in Syria.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Marines Enter Yemen
US Marines Enter Yemen's Al-Mahrah Province
Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade
Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade
18 April 2021
Israeli Spies Impersonated Journalists to Gather Info from Emirati Dissidents: Report
Israeli Spies Impersonated Journalists to Gather Info from Emirati Dissidents: Report
18 April 2021
US War on Afghanistan Cost $2.26 Trillion and Still Rising: Report
US War on Afghanistan Cost $2.26 Trillion and Still Rising: Report
18 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
17 April 2021
Ansarullah: Calls for Peace Insincere as Long as Yemen Siege Persists
Ansarullah: Calls for Peace Insincere as Long as Yemen Siege Persists
17 April 2021
Israel Strikes Gaza for Second Night
Israel Strikes Gaza for Second Night
17 April 2021
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Saudi Arabia from Obtaining Nuclear Arms
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Saudi Arabia from Obtaining Nuclear Arms
17 April 2021
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
16 April 2021
Greek, Turkish Ministers Clash at Press Conference
Greek, Turkish Ministers Clash at Press Conference
16 April 2021
Three Drones Hit US Ain Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq: Reports
Three Drones Hit US Ain Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq: Reports
16 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiations on Saving JCPOA Shouldn’t Become Talks of Attrition
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiations on Saving JCPOA Shouldn’t Become Talks of Attrition
15 April 2021
French Embassy Advises Citizens to Leave Pakistan
French Embassy Advises Citizens to Leave Pakistan
15 April 2021