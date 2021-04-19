0
Monday 19 April 2021

IRGC Quds Force Deputy Commander Passes Away

The IRGC said in a statement that the IRGC Brigadier General Hejazi’s demise happened following his long years of restless and selfless services at various sensitive scenes of safeguarding the Islamic Revolution and the holy Islamic Republic of Iran.

“That pious, revolutionary and sincere supporter of the Supreme Leader spent the entire eight years of the Iraqi-imposed war at the war front, playing a heroic and unforgettable role in attracting, organizing and dispatching combatants to the frontlines of the war against Saddam Hussain’s Baathist army and the mercenaries of the global system of oppression,” the statement said.

He was the commander of the Basij (popular mobilization) force for ten years after the war, the head of the IRGC Joint Chief of Staff, deputy IRGC chief, and logistical support for IRI Armed Forces Industrial Research and Armed Forces Industries.

Brigadier General Hejazi was also for a while the head of IRGC forces in Lebanon and used his experience in combat against the ISIS forces in Syria.

After Brigadier General Qassem Soleimani’s assassination by the criminal hands of the US forces in Iraq, he was appointed deputy chief of the IRGC Quds force.

The IRGC has consoled the Supreme Leader, the Iranian nation, and Hejazi’s fellow combatants at IRGC on the sad occasion, and announced that his funeral procession will be held tomorrow while observing the entire medical health protocols of the National Headquarters for Campaign against Corona.
