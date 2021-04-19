0
Monday 19 April 2021 - 00:21

Pakistan Urges Coop with Iran to Set Up Peace in Afghanistan

Story Code : 927955
Pakistan Urges Coop with Iran to Set Up Peace in Afghanistan
Pakistani foreign minister evaluated Tehran’s key role to help spread of peace and security in Afghanistan and reiterated that his country is determined to cooperate and collaborate with Iran on issues of mutual concerns.

On the sidelines of his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during a press conference at the Consulate of Pakistan in Dubai, Qureshi said that his upcoming visit to Iran is very important to exchange views on developments in Afghanistan.

He called Islamic Republic of Iran as friend country to Pakistan and an important player in the region and added, "We are aware of Tehran's position on Afghanistan and are determined to cooperate with Tehran in this regard."

Pakistani foreign minister pointed to the four official visits of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Pakistan since the beginning of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's government, and stated that Islamic Republic of Iran, as a neighbor of Afghanistan, is eager to play a role in helping resolve crisis in this country.

Pakistani Foreign Minister's regional tour to four countries, including Islamic Republic of Iran, began yesterday with a focus on strengthening bilateral relations and consensus to advance Afghan peace process.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Marines Enter Yemen
US Marines Enter Yemen's Al-Mahrah Province
Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade
Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade
18 April 2021
Israeli Spies Impersonated Journalists to Gather Info from Emirati Dissidents: Report
Israeli Spies Impersonated Journalists to Gather Info from Emirati Dissidents: Report
18 April 2021
US War on Afghanistan Cost $2.26 Trillion and Still Rising: Report
US War on Afghanistan Cost $2.26 Trillion and Still Rising: Report
18 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
17 April 2021
Ansarullah: Calls for Peace Insincere as Long as Yemen Siege Persists
Ansarullah: Calls for Peace Insincere as Long as Yemen Siege Persists
17 April 2021
Israel Strikes Gaza for Second Night
Israel Strikes Gaza for Second Night
17 April 2021
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Saudi Arabia from Obtaining Nuclear Arms
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Saudi Arabia from Obtaining Nuclear Arms
17 April 2021
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
16 April 2021
Greek, Turkish Ministers Clash at Press Conference
Greek, Turkish Ministers Clash at Press Conference
16 April 2021
Three Drones Hit US Ain Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq: Reports
Three Drones Hit US Ain Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq: Reports
16 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiations on Saving JCPOA Shouldn’t Become Talks of Attrition
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiations on Saving JCPOA Shouldn’t Become Talks of Attrition
15 April 2021
French Embassy Advises Citizens to Leave Pakistan
French Embassy Advises Citizens to Leave Pakistan
15 April 2021