Pakistan Urges Coop with Iran to Set Up Peace in Afghanistan

Islam Times - At the threshold of his visit to Iran, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmoud Qureshi placed special emphasis on cooperating and collaborating with the Islamic Republic of Iran for establishing peace in Afghanistan.

Pakistani foreign minister evaluated Tehran’s key role to help spread of peace and security in Afghanistan and reiterated that his country is determined to cooperate and collaborate with Iran on issues of mutual concerns.On the sidelines of his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during a press conference at the Consulate of Pakistan in Dubai, Qureshi said that his upcoming visit to Iran is very important to exchange views on developments in Afghanistan.He called Islamic Republic of Iran as friend country to Pakistan and an important player in the region and added, "We are aware of Tehran's position on Afghanistan and are determined to cooperate with Tehran in this regard."Pakistani foreign minister pointed to the four official visits of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Pakistan since the beginning of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's government, and stated that Islamic Republic of Iran, as a neighbor of Afghanistan, is eager to play a role in helping resolve crisis in this country.Pakistani Foreign Minister's regional tour to four countries, including Islamic Republic of Iran, began yesterday with a focus on strengthening bilateral relations and consensus to advance Afghan peace process.