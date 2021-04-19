0
Monday 19 April 2021 - 01:25

Syria Condemns US, NATO Dispatching Troops to Russian Border

Story Code : 927957
Syria Condemns US, NATO Dispatching Troops to Russian Border
An official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry told SANA on Sunday that the US step of escalation comes as a reflection of US blatant intervention in the affairs of other countries, in addition to imposing coercive measures on them in an attempt to subjugate these countries to the US policies and to continue its hegemony on the world.

The source added that the Syrian Arab Republic rejects that US method at international relations, and expresses its full solidarity with friendly Russia and all procedures it takes to preserve its national security and protect peace and stability in the region and world in light of the threats that surround it as a result of the US reckless policies.
Related Stories
Syria Condemns US ‘Systematic Looting’ of Its Resources, Oil in NE, Calls for Immediate Withdrawal of Occupation Forces
Islam Times - Damascus strongly condemned the actions of US occupation forces in the country’s Northeast,...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Marines Enter Yemen
US Marines Enter Yemen's Al-Mahrah Province
Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade
Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade
18 April 2021
Israeli Spies Impersonated Journalists to Gather Info from Emirati Dissidents: Report
Israeli Spies Impersonated Journalists to Gather Info from Emirati Dissidents: Report
18 April 2021
US War on Afghanistan Cost $2.26 Trillion and Still Rising: Report
US War on Afghanistan Cost $2.26 Trillion and Still Rising: Report
18 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
17 April 2021
Ansarullah: Calls for Peace Insincere as Long as Yemen Siege Persists
Ansarullah: Calls for Peace Insincere as Long as Yemen Siege Persists
17 April 2021
Israel Strikes Gaza for Second Night
Israel Strikes Gaza for Second Night
17 April 2021
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Saudi Arabia from Obtaining Nuclear Arms
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Saudi Arabia from Obtaining Nuclear Arms
17 April 2021
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
16 April 2021
Greek, Turkish Ministers Clash at Press Conference
Greek, Turkish Ministers Clash at Press Conference
16 April 2021
Three Drones Hit US Ain Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq: Reports
Three Drones Hit US Ain Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq: Reports
16 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiations on Saving JCPOA Shouldn’t Become Talks of Attrition
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiations on Saving JCPOA Shouldn’t Become Talks of Attrition
15 April 2021
French Embassy Advises Citizens to Leave Pakistan
French Embassy Advises Citizens to Leave Pakistan
15 April 2021