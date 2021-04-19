0
Monday 19 April 2021 - 01:26

France Says Anti-Russia Sanctions ‘Not Sufficient’, Prefers Dialogue with Moscow

Story Code : 927958
"I think that sanctions are not sufficient in itself, in themselves, but sanctions are part of the package. I do prefer constructive dialogue, but to have a constructive and efficient dialogue, you need credibility," Macron stated in a Sunday interview with "Face The Nation" on CBS.

The French president added that although he "fully" shares US President Joe Biden’s desire for an open dialogue with Russia, he thinks it is necessary "to define clear red lines with Russia" in order to be credible.

Macron noted that "an approach based on two pillars" is needed in relations with Moscow.

"If we want to stabilize a lot of existing crises in the world, today, we need an open and frank dialogue with Russia," Macron said, adding that sanctions are nonetheless needed "after an unacceptable behavior" and "when we’re not aligned".

On Thursday, the US slapped new sanctions on 32 Russian entities and individuals for their alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential elections and the purported hacking of US software supply chain networks. Under the sanctions, US financial institutions are prohibited from buying Russian government bonds during primary placements after June 14. However, they will still be able to buy and sell Russian government bonds on the secondary market. In addition, the US expelled 10 Russian diplomats from the country.
