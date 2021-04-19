US Convoy Spotted Transporting Weapons, Logistic Materials to Its Base in Northern Syria

Islam Times - A US convoy carrying weapons and logistic materials, and several armored vehicles, was witnessed in the northwestern province of al-Hasaka, state-run Syrian Arab News Agency [SANA] reported on Sunday, citing local sources.

According to the sources, the convoy of 24 trucks, loaded with boxes of weapons, ammunition, and refrigerators, was headed for the US base in the city of al-Shaddadi, south of al-Hasaka.Another convoy belonging to the US occupation forces was also recently spotted in northwestern Syria. On 12 April, the American forces transported 41 tankers of oil looted from the Hasaka countryside over the border to its bases in neighboring Iraq.An earlier report said that the US transported weaponry and logistic gear from bases in Iraq into Syria's Hasaka province, with the incoming shipment including 59 refrigerator trucks, tankers with military supplies and Humvees.In January, SANA reported that the US military transported 70 members of Daesh [the Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] from prisons controlled by Kurdish-led so-called Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF] in Syria's al-Hasaka to its base in the al-Tanf area on the Syrian-Jordanian border. The news agency added that the military base in the al-Tanf area serves as "a sanctuary for the terrorists in the region," where they are supplied with weapons.The US forces were deployed to Hasaka and Deir Ezzor - which are, in fact, the most oil-and gas-rich provinces in the Arab republic - without official consent from the Syrian government. Damascus has repeatedly appealed to the international community to denounce the American military presence in the country as illegal and a violation of Syria's sovereignty, pointing out that it is aimed at controlling the oil fields in northern Syria.In August 2020, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that American oil firm Delta Crescent Energy had secured a deal to modernize oil fields controlled by the Kurdish militia. The deal was slammed by the Syrian government as being designed for the purpose of "stealing Syrian oil".A political and media adviser to the Syrian president, Bouthaina Shaaban, told Sputnik then that "it is not a deal, it is a robbery of the Syrian oil that is the right of the Syrian people to use and to take."