Islam Times - Bahrain’s flag carrier, Gulf Air, will be offering direct flights between Manama and Tel Aviv starting June 3, the airline announced on Sunday.

The announcement follows meetings in recent months between Gulf Air and senior Israeli officials.Bahrain, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Morocco and Sudan, are party to the l US-brokered normalization agreements with the Zionist entity known as the “Abraham Accords.”Earlier this month, the first flight from Abu Dhabi landed in the Zionist entity with the UAE ambassador to the occupation regime on board.