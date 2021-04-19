0
Monday 19 April 2021 - 21:26

Killing Industry! UAE, “Israel” Establish Military Company

Story Code : 928149
Killing Industry! UAE, “Israel” Establish Military Company
In this context, “Israel's” Rafael Advanced military Systems contractor and UAE's Group 42 high-tech company announced establishing a new joint venture on Monday.

The company, dubbed Presight.AI, will be working to "commercialize Artificial Intelligence [AI] and Big Data technologies and solutions" for multiple industries.

In a press release, the companies said that the joint venture will establish a research and development center in the “Israeli” entity, "tapping into the local talent to spearhead the advancement of AI and Big Data technologies."

The agreement to establish the new enterprise was signed in “Israel's” Herzliya, with UAE’s envoy to the Zionist entity Mohamad Mahmoud Al Khaja attending the event.

The envoy said he was looking forward to seeing more collaboration between “Israel” and UAE companies in the future.
Related Stories
Iranian Jewish MP: UAE, Israel Turned into Trump’s Election Campaign Headquarters
Islam Times - Representative of the Iranian Jewish community at the parliament Homayoun Sameh Yah condemned the recent normalization deal between ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Direct Flights between Bahrain, Zionist Entity to Commence in June
Direct Flights between Bahrain, Zionist Entity to Commence in June
US Warns Russia of Consequences If Navalny Dies in Prison
US Warns Russia of Consequences If Navalny Dies in Prison
19 April 2021
S. Nasrallah to Imam Khamenei: Brig. Gen. Hejazi Was Powerful Support to Axis of Resistance
S. Nasrallah to Imam Khamenei: Brig. Gen. Hejazi Was Powerful Support to Axis of Resistance
19 April 2021
We Will Force “Israel” to Free Palestinian Prisoners: Top Hamas Official
We Will Force “Israel” to Free Palestinian Prisoners: Top Hamas Official
19 April 2021
US Marines Enter Yemen
US Marines Enter Yemen's Al-Mahrah Province
18 April 2021
Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade
Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade
18 April 2021
Israeli Spies Impersonated Journalists to Gather Info from Emirati Dissidents: Report
Israeli Spies Impersonated Journalists to Gather Info from Emirati Dissidents: Report
18 April 2021
US War on Afghanistan Cost $2.26 Trillion and Still Rising: Report
US War on Afghanistan Cost $2.26 Trillion and Still Rising: Report
18 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
17 April 2021
Ansarullah: Calls for Peace Insincere as Long as Yemen Siege Persists
Ansarullah: Calls for Peace Insincere as Long as Yemen Siege Persists
17 April 2021
Israel Strikes Gaza for Second Night
Israel Strikes Gaza for Second Night
17 April 2021
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Saudi Arabia from Obtaining Nuclear Arms
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Saudi Arabia from Obtaining Nuclear Arms
17 April 2021
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
16 April 2021