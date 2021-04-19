Killing Industry! UAE, “Israel” Establish Military Company

Islam Times - The UAE’s normalization with the apartheid “Israeli” entity continues and this time on the military level, away from any respect to the Palestinians’ blood and suffering.

In this context, “Israel's” Rafael Advanced military Systems contractor and UAE's Group 42 high-tech company announced establishing a new joint venture on Monday.The company, dubbed Presight.AI, will be working to "commercialize Artificial Intelligence [AI] and Big Data technologies and solutions" for multiple industries.In a press release, the companies said that the joint venture will establish a research and development center in the “Israeli” entity, "tapping into the local talent to spearhead the advancement of AI and Big Data technologies."The agreement to establish the new enterprise was signed in “Israel's” Herzliya, with UAE’s envoy to the Zionist entity Mohamad Mahmoud Al Khaja attending the event.The envoy said he was looking forward to seeing more collaboration between “Israel” and UAE companies in the future.