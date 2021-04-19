Israeli Media Reflects Satisfaction with Death of General Hejazi

Islam Times - The Zionist media followed up the death of Brigadier General Mohammad Hejazi, the Deputy Commander of IRGC’s Quds Force, reflecting the public satisfaction in ‘Israel’ his demise.

The Israeli analysts attributed the satisfaction to the fact that General Hejazi was a major supporter of Hezbollah against ‘Israel’ and that he contributed to the reinforcement of the military capabilities of the group.Meanwhile, the Israeli circles voiced more concerns about the imminent US decision to rejoin Iran’s nuclear deal, adding that even the Gulf states would be obliged to conclude certain agreements with Tehran.