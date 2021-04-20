0
Tuesday 20 April 2021 - 00:05

Knife Attack on a Mosque in Albania Leaves 5 Injured

Story Code : 928174
Knife Attack on a Mosque in Albania Leaves 5 Injured
Five people have been injured in a knife attack at a mosque in the Albanian capital city, Tirana.

Police said a man entered the Dine Hoxha mosque around 14:30 local time and wounded five people worshipping there.

A 34-year-old suspect from Burrel was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

The five wounded, all men aged from 22 to 35, were taken to hospital and are not reported to be in life-threatening conditions.

"Police services have given first aid to the injured citizens, who were transported to the hospital for medical assistance and are out of danger for life," the authorities said in a statement.

Attacks on Muslims and mosques in European countries have intensified in recent months.

European Muslims have repeatedly expressed their deep concern over anti-Islamic acts and attacks on mosques and Islamic centers on the continent and called for tighter security measures to protect them. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Direct Flights between Bahrain, Zionist Entity to Commence in June
Direct Flights between Bahrain, Zionist Entity to Commence in June
US Warns Russia of Consequences If Navalny Dies in Prison
US Warns Russia of Consequences If Navalny Dies in Prison
19 April 2021
S. Nasrallah to Imam Khamenei: Brig. Gen. Hejazi Was Powerful Support to Axis of Resistance
S. Nasrallah to Imam Khamenei: Brig. Gen. Hejazi Was Powerful Support to Axis of Resistance
19 April 2021
We Will Force “Israel” to Free Palestinian Prisoners: Top Hamas Official
We Will Force “Israel” to Free Palestinian Prisoners: Top Hamas Official
19 April 2021
US Marines Enter Yemen
US Marines Enter Yemen's Al-Mahrah Province
18 April 2021
Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade
Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade
18 April 2021
Israeli Spies Impersonated Journalists to Gather Info from Emirati Dissidents: Report
Israeli Spies Impersonated Journalists to Gather Info from Emirati Dissidents: Report
18 April 2021
US War on Afghanistan Cost $2.26 Trillion and Still Rising: Report
US War on Afghanistan Cost $2.26 Trillion and Still Rising: Report
18 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
17 April 2021
Ansarullah: Calls for Peace Insincere as Long as Yemen Siege Persists
Ansarullah: Calls for Peace Insincere as Long as Yemen Siege Persists
17 April 2021
Israel Strikes Gaza for Second Night
Israel Strikes Gaza for Second Night
17 April 2021
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Saudi Arabia from Obtaining Nuclear Arms
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Saudi Arabia from Obtaining Nuclear Arms
17 April 2021
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
16 April 2021