Knife Attack on a Mosque in Albania Leaves 5 Injured

Five people have been injured in a knife attack at a mosque in the Albanian capital city, Tirana.Police said a man entered the Dine Hoxha mosque around 14:30 local time and wounded five people worshipping there.A 34-year-old suspect from Burrel was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.The five wounded, all men aged from 22 to 35, were taken to hospital and are not reported to be in life-threatening conditions."Police services have given first aid to the injured citizens, who were transported to the hospital for medical assistance and are out of danger for life," the authorities said in a statement.Attacks on Muslims and mosques in European countries have intensified in recent months.European Muslims have repeatedly expressed their deep concern over anti-Islamic acts and attacks on mosques and Islamic centers on the continent and called for tighter security measures to protect them.