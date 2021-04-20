Netanyahu Threatens Defamation Suit against Olmert

Islam Times - Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is threatening to sue his predecessor, Ehud Olmert, if he does not apologize for saying the Likud leader and his family suffer from mental illness.

A spokesman for the Netanyahu family confirmed Monday that the Netanyahus' attorney sent Olmert the letter of warning in advance of a possible defamation suit.In an interview last week with ‘Israeli’ news site Democrat TV, Olmert leveled criticism at Netanyahu and said that "what is irreparable is the mental illness of the prime minister, his wife and his son [Yair]."In 2017, Netanyahu’s eldest son and viral right-wing provocateur Yair pushed unsubstantiated claims against one of Olmert's sons.According to Channel 12 TV, a Netanyahu family attorney demanded that Olmert apologize within a week and pay $306,000 in damages or face a libel lawsuit.Olmert showed no signs of backing down Monday, telling Channel 13 TV: "The time has come to tell this family: that is enough."