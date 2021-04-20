0
Tuesday 20 April 2021 - 12:20

Iran Hails Indonesia’s Efforts to Save JCPOA

In a meeting with President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, held in Jakarta on Monday, Zarif expressed Iran’s readiness for the promotion of brotherly ties between the two Muslim countries.

He also praised Indonesia’s principled stances adopted at the UN Security Council to save the JCPOA and implement the UNSC Resolution 2231.

Zarif further pointed to the negotiations with his Indonesia counterpart earlier in the day, expressing satisfaction with the expansion of trade ties between the two countries and the agreements to employ the capacity of the Economic Cooperation Joint Commission to strengthen the bilateral relations.

For his part, Widodo stressed the need to enhance the relations with Iran, saying the contacts with his Iranian counterpart have continued despite the restrictions after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indonesian president also highlighted the considerable capacities for economic relations between Jakarta and Tehran, calling for constant consultations between the two sides to employ those capacities and enhance the trade ties.
