Tuesday 20 April 2021 - 12:23

General Fallahzadeh Appointed as IRGC Quds Force Deputy Commander

General Fallahzadeh Appointed as IRGC Quds Force Deputy Commander
One day after the passing away of IRGC Quds Force Deputy Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Hejazi, Ayatollah Khamenei approved a proposal from IRGC Chief Major General Hossein Salami to appoint Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Fallahzadeh to the vacant post.

Fallahzadeh served as the IRGC Quds Force’s deputy for coordination before taking the new job.

He has also the experience of commanding many provincial IRGC divisions and construction bases.
